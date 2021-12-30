ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida driver accused of killing 2 kids causes scene in courtroom

By The Associated Press
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bqdvR_0dZAA9Gj00

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A 27-year-old Florida man accused in a hit-and-run crash that killed two children and injured four others caused a disturbance during his first court appearance, hours after sheriff’s deputies arrested him.

2 charged with human smuggling after being pulled over on Florida interstate

Detectives say physical evidence led them to Sean Charles Greer. He was arrested Tuesday night, a day after the crash in Wilton Manors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HfcYB_0dZAA9Gj00
Broward County Sheriff’s Office

During a court appearance Wednesday, deputies led Greer away after he apparently objected to attending the proceeding.

Woman killed inside Alabama church by bullet shot through door

Officials say Greer veered around a transit bus and crashed into the children. He was ordered held without bond on two probation violations.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 20

Everett Riecke
4d ago

no lawyer no judge no jury straight to jail lifetime why should we waste all our damn money on something like this we need to do more of it

Reply(10)
11
Guest
4d ago

He is a waste of a life. A drug addict with zero accountability or an ounce of remorse. Kill him. There is nothing good that will come from his continued living.

Reply(1)
7
aly and family
2d ago

No thought for anyone except ones self. Seems to be the way of our world now. Just another punk without a conscience and believes he's going to be able to shift the guilt.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Wilton Manors, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Wilton Manors, FL
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
CBS 42

2 teens thought to have run away found during Calera traffic stop

CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — Two juveniles thought to be runaways were recovered by police during a traffic stop over the weekend in Calera. According to the Calera Police Department, officers reportedly pulled over a vehicle with two men and two women. After speaking with the occupants, the officer investigated further to find out the two […]
CALERA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggling#Ap#Broward County Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 42

CBS 42

16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy