Florida driver accused of killing 2 kids causes scene in courtroom
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A 27-year-old Florida man accused in a hit-and-run crash that killed two children and injured four others caused a disturbance during his first court appearance, hours after sheriff’s deputies arrested him.2 charged with human smuggling after being pulled over on Florida interstate
Detectives say physical evidence led them to Sean Charles Greer. He was arrested Tuesday night, a day after the crash in Wilton Manors.
During a court appearance Wednesday, deputies led Greer away after he apparently objected to attending the proceeding.Woman killed inside Alabama church by bullet shot through door
Officials say Greer veered around a transit bus and crashed into the children. He was ordered held without bond on two probation violations.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.
Comments / 20