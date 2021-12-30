ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Steve Bannon Confronts Mike Lindell Over Trump-Appointed Judges Ruling Against Him

By Jason Lemon
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The MyPillow CEO continues to promote the conspiracy theory that the 2020 election was stolen in favor of President Joe...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 825

maaven shadowrend
4d ago

the main difference between Steve Bannon and the My Pillow guy is that one belongs in a prison cell while the other belongs in a padded cell 🤔

Reply(126)
583
CO Dee
4d ago

trump is happy that he pardoned Bannon..he is getting his money's worth out of his mouth.. and all the money he made off of a non-existent wall..smh.. I wonder when his base will get fed up with the grift?🤫😬🤨

Reply(57)
274
Ted Ross
4d ago

Pillows anyone? 99cents each for a limited time buy one get a free conspiracy theory that guarantees to put you to sleep 💤 😴 right away

Reply(10)
228
 

