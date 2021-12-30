Steve Bannon Confronts Mike Lindell Over Trump-Appointed Judges Ruling Against Him
The MyPillow CEO continues to promote the conspiracy theory that the 2020 election was stolen in favor of President Joe...www.newsweek.com
The MyPillow CEO continues to promote the conspiracy theory that the 2020 election was stolen in favor of President Joe...www.newsweek.com
the main difference between Steve Bannon and the My Pillow guy is that one belongs in a prison cell while the other belongs in a padded cell 🤔
trump is happy that he pardoned Bannon..he is getting his money's worth out of his mouth.. and all the money he made off of a non-existent wall..smh.. I wonder when his base will get fed up with the grift?🤫😬🤨
Pillows anyone? 99cents each for a limited time buy one get a free conspiracy theory that guarantees to put you to sleep 💤 😴 right away
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 825