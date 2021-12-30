ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla Recall: How to Check if Your Car Is Part of Model 3, Model S Safety Issues

Elon Musk's electric car company issued a recall for nearly half a million Model 3 and Model S vehicles on...

insideevs.com

How Much Is The Cheapest Tesla Car?

Throughout 2021, Tesla has changed its pricing layout countless times. From removing the Cybertruck's price entirely to raising the Model Y Dual Motor's base price by $10,000, it's apparent that times are certainly changing for Tesla's pricing schematics. The days where you could order a software downgraded Model 3 Standard...
CARS
investing.com

Tesla recalls some model 3 and model S vehicles in China

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's market regulator said on Friday that Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) Inc will recall 19,697 imported model S vehicles, 35,836 imported model 3s, and 144,208 China-made model 3 vehicles in China. Tesla is recalling these electric cars produced during certain period of time due to possible security...
ECONOMY
automotive-fleet.com

Tesla Recalls 356,309 Model 3s

Tesla, Inc. is recalling all 2017-2020 Model 3 vehicles, specifically, an estimated 356,309 cars, because the rearview camera cable harness may be damaged by the opening and closing of the trunk lid, preventing the rearview camera image from displaying. A rearview camera that malfunctions reduces the driver’s rear view, increasing...
CARS
WKBW-TV

Tesla recalls certain Model 3s, Model Ss due to camera, front trunk issues

Electric car maker Tesla is recalling certain Model 3s and Model Ss due to camera and front trunk issues. The Model 3s are being recalled because a coaxial cable for its backup camera can become worn and fail to transmit to the driver's central console. According to the National Highway...
CARS
Neowin

Tesla recalls nearly 500,000 Model 3 and Model S units citing engineering flaws

In a bit of a surprise move, Tesla has recalled nearly half a million cars sold in the past few years. Affected models include all Model 3 units sold between 2017 and 2020, as well as select Model S cars. This voluntary recall has been announced due to engineering issues related to the attachment of rearview cameras as well as the incorrect latching of the front trunk, which can potentially result in a crash, in the worst case.
CARS
teslarati.com

Tesla issues recall to frunk latch on Model S flagship sedan

Tesla has issued a recall to owners of the Model S all-electric sedan, as a latch in the vehicle’s secondary trunk, or drunk, is malfunctioning due to a positional problem. The recall applies to 2014-2021 Model S vehicles, according to an email sent to Teslarati by a reader this morning. “On these vehicles, the latch assembly may be positioned too far back, preventing the secondary latch from properly engaging the trunk striker. If the trunk is inadvertently released while driving and the secondary latch is not engaged, the frunk may be open without warning and obstruct the driver’s visibility. If the frunk is inadvertently released, the driver will receive an alert on the user interface. We are not aware of any crashes or injuries related to this condition.”
CARS
electrek.co

Tesla (TSLA) issues recalls on almost half a million Model 3 and Model S vehicles

Tesla (TSLA) has issued two recalls on almost half a million Model 3 and Model S vehicles. The fixes are small, but it will still put a strain on its service team. The first recall involves the latch of the Model S’s front trunk (frunk), which could have been misassembled, leading to it opening by itself while driving.
CARS
teslarati.com

Tesla to recall 356k Model 3 cars with malfunctioning rearview cameras

Tesla is recalling over 356,000 Model 3 vehicles based on potential issues owners may encounter with the rearview camera cable, which could be damaged when the trunk is closed. This can cause the camera to malfunction, documents state. The recall applies to 356,309 units, according to a Safety Recall Report...
CARS
KSLTV

More than 350,000 Tesla Model 3 recalled

NEW YORK (AP) — Electric car maker Tesla is recalling certain Model 3s because a coaxial cable for its backup camera can become worn and fail to transmit to the driver’s main console. All Model 3s from model years 2017 to 2020 are included in the recall, with as many as 356,309 cars affected, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Glitchy Tesla Software Leads to Recall of Almost Half a Million Tesla Model 3 and Model S EVs

Every Tesla Model 3 in existence is affected by the recall. Every single Tesla Model 3 has been recalled. 119,009 Tesla Model S EVs have been recalled for the same. The reason? Faulty front trunks and glitchy rearview cameras. Tesla’s recall has reached 475,000 of the luxury EVs. In the past, issues like these have been remedied with a simple over-the-air update. But that may not be the case for these recalls.
CARS
CleanTechnica

Tesla Model Y vs. Toyota RAV4 Moose Test Demonstrates Model Y’s Greater Safety

There’s a lot more to safety than being able to avoid a moose, but whether it’s a moose, a deer, a boy, a brick, or a ferret, being able to quickly swerve around something in your lane and yet not lose control of your vehicle or smash into something else is one of the more critical capabilities one might want in a car or SUV. Call it what you want, you want to be able to avoid that obstacle quickly and then get back in line in your lane.
CARS
motor1.com

Watch Tesla Model Y slide right down a snowy hill: 'It's bad'

This Tesla Model Y user had a frightening experience when driving in the snow - particularly downhill, on 19" wheels with all-season tyres. We also assume it's an all-wheel drive car. As we can see, initially, driving in the snow was easy. The trouble began on the steep downhill. "Tesla...
CARS
AFP

Tesla delivers almost 1 mn cars globally

Tesla said Sunday it delivered nearly one million vehicles in 2021, almost twice as many as in the previous year, results that were better than expected despite global supply challenges.  The US electric carmaker delivered more than 936,000 cars of all models in 2021, an increase of 87 percent over the previous year, the company said in a statement.
BUSINESS
CNET

All the cars and trucks being discontinued for 2022

In saying goodbye to 2021, we must also bid farewell to a number of cars and trucks. Whether it's because new versions are on the horizon, or because they simply weren't selling, there are a whole bunch of vehicles that will leave the automotive landscape next year. Here are some of the most notable departures.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Warming Up Your Car in the Winter Before Driving Might Be a Bad Idea, According to Consumer Reports

If you live in a cold climate in the winter, it’s easy to see why you’d warm up your car ahead of time. However, warming up your car in the winter before driving might be a bad idea. No one wants to get into a freezing cold vehicle in the winter. Especially for people with a remote start on their keys, a warm car to climb into is much better and easier. Additionally, some people think allowing it to warm up is better for the engine. Consumer Reports says none of that is accurate, and you might want to avoid it altogether.
CARS
