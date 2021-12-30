Tesla Recall: How to Check if Your Car Is Part of Model 3, Model S Safety Issues

Tesla has issued a recall to owners of the Model S all-electric sedan, as a latch in the vehicle’s secondary trunk, or drunk, is malfunctioning due to a positional problem. The recall applies to 2014-2021 Model S vehicles, according to an email sent to Teslarati by a reader this morning. “On these vehicles, the latch assembly may be positioned too far back, preventing the secondary latch from properly engaging the trunk striker. If the trunk is inadvertently released while driving and the secondary latch is not engaged, the frunk may be open without warning and obstruct the driver’s visibility. If the frunk is inadvertently released, the driver will receive an alert on the user interface. We are not aware of any crashes or injuries related to this condition.”

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO