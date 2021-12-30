The 21 Most-Read Stories on Metal Injection in 2021

Let’s just say it out loud: Cats can be weird. Like, really weird. Just look at some of the bizarre things they love to lick. Must be the catnip…. Whether you’ve always had a cat in your family or you recently became the owner of a frisky feline, you might have noticed that these animals can be a little weird sometimes. Sure, they’re full of love and usually up for having fun by running at full speed across the house or tossing a toy into the air, but there are other behaviors that might cause you to question your kitty’s sanity. One of those behaviors is licking.

ANIMALS ・ 17 DAYS AGO