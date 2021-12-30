3 Siblings Found Dead on Property All Died of COVID, Coroner Says

For the last 10 years, Ellen Greenberg's family has been convinced that their daughter was murdered. Now there may be new evidence to prove their case. A 27-year-old first-grade teacher, Greenberg was found stabbed to death—20 times—on the floor of her Philadelphia kitchen in January 2011. Authorities initially said the death was a homicide, and said the 10-inch knife that her live-in fiancé, Sam Goldberg, found in her chest was the murder weapon. But weeks later, the manner of death was changed to a suicide.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 17 DAYS AGO