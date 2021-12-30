3 Siblings Found Dead on Property All Died of COVID, Coroner Says
"They were positive for COVID-19, the lungs were heavy and congested," said Cambria County coroner Jeff Lees said, per the...www.newsweek.com
So all 3 went unconscious at the same time and passed. I guess it could happen that way but seems very unlikely. Strange
On October 26th ""The coroner says autopsies were completed Tuesday, however their cause of death is still unclear."" Two months later this compilation of the story appears.
So which is it The investigator said they died of covid but said there was no test to show that they had covid. So which is it.
