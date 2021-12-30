ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria County, PA

3 Siblings Found Dead on Property All Died of COVID, Coroner Says

By Fatma Khaled
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"They were positive for COVID-19, the lungs were heavy and congested," said Cambria County coroner Jeff Lees said, per the...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 72

Eastwood
4d ago

So all 3 went unconscious at the same time and passed. I guess it could happen that way but seems very unlikely. Strange

Reply(4)
27
Telly Layton
3d ago

On October 26th ""The coroner says autopsies were completed Tuesday, however their cause of death is still unclear."" Two months later this compilation of the story appears.

Reply
9
Telly Layton
3d ago

So which is it The investigator said they died of covid but said there was no test to show that they had covid. So which is it.

Reply(3)
7
WTAJ

Woman found dead in car being ruled ‘suspicious’, coroner says

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman’s death is being ruled suspicious after officials say she was found dead in a vehicle in Cambria County Saturday morning. A woman in her late teens was found dead in the driver’s seat of a vehicle along Wood Street in Johnstown after 11 a.m., according to Cambria County […]
WPXI Pittsburgh

Coroner finds 3 siblings at Johnstown home died of COVID-19

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A county coroner says autopsy results in the death of three siblings at a home near Johnstown, Pennsylvania, indicate they all died from COVID-19. Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said Wednesday the two men and a woman found in different locations on the property had died about five days before they were found in late October.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WNYT

Warren County says teen who died after COVID had comorbidities

Warren County's health department made a correction Friday on the death of a Queensbury teen from COVID-19 last week. In the initial release, the county said it was not aware that the 18-year-old had comorbidities. Now the county says he did have conditions that put him at more risk of...
WARREN COUNTY, NY
Pa. Teacher Was Stabbed 20 Times, but Death Was Ruled Suicide — Now Authorities Are Reviewing Case

For the last 10 years, Ellen Greenberg's family has been convinced that their daughter was murdered. Now there may be new evidence to prove their case. A 27-year-old first-grade teacher, Greenberg was found stabbed to death—20 times—on the floor of her Philadelphia kitchen in January 2011. Authorities initially said the death was a homicide, and said the 10-inch knife that her live-in fiancé, Sam Goldberg, found in her chest was the murder weapon. But weeks later, the manner of death was changed to a suicide.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
uticaphoenix.net

Teenager in Warren County dies from COVID-19, county reports

An unvaccinated teenager from Warren County with no known comorbidities has died from COVID-19, county officials said in a statement Thursday afternoon. The individual was in their late teens and lived at home before becoming infected and passing away in an area hospital, officials said. “We join our community in...
WARREN COUNTY, NY
Oxygen

‘Clubhouse Jane Doe’ Found Buried Behind Diner ID’d As Pennsylvania Woman Who Vanished In 1992

More than two decades after her body was found behind a popular Pennsylvania diner, a murder victim has finally been identified. “Clubhouse Jane Doe” was discovered on Sept. 18, 1995, by local children playing near the Clubhouse Diner in Bensalem, according to the Bucks County Courier Times. The unknown woman’s unclothed and decomposing body was wrapped in plastic and buried in a shallow grave behind the 24-hour restaurant. Items, including clothing, a wooden bead massage cushion, and two crucifixes, were found buried nearby and collected as evidence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Seven found dead in Minnesota home

The bodies of four adults and three children were found inside a home in Minnesota’s Moorhead city on Saturday, according to the police.The bodies were taken to the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office for an autopsy to confirm the cause of death, reported CBS Local.Authorities were called by family members who had found the bodies of the victims a little before 8pm on Saturday during a welfare check, reported the Associated Press.Moorhead’s fire department had responded to a call for a carbon monoxide detector check at 12.56am on Sunday, hours after the bodies were discovered, reported local news outlet Inforum,...
