Xi'an Residents Restricted From Leaving Home Amid Ongoing COVID Outbreak
Xi'an's lockdown is the strictest of a major Chinese city since the one imposed in Wuhan at the onset of the pandemic, with even grocery trips...www.newsweek.com
Xi'an's lockdown is the strictest of a major Chinese city since the one imposed in Wuhan at the onset of the pandemic, with even grocery trips...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0