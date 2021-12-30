Trump FDA Commissioner Says U.S. Can Be Doing 'Much More' To Manufacture COVID Pills

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. COVID-19 booster shots improve protection against the coronavirus and lower the risk of hospitalization and death, even from the more contagious omicron variant. Research released by the UK on Friday continues to demonstrate the importance of boosters. The UK Health Security Agency's report notes that 20 weeks after the second dose of mRNA vaccines, protection against the omicron variant decreases to only 10%, with a third booster dose bringing protection back up to 90%.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO