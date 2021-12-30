NEX patrons get layaways paid off in time for the holidays

Military families at several Navy Exchange locations had an early holiday surprise when their layaway balances were paid off.

In all, 700 families at NEX Norfolk, Virginia; NEX San Diego; NEX Pearl Harbor; NEX Charleston, South Carolina; and NEX Orlando, Florida, had their layaway balances totaling nearly $133,000 paid by the non-profit organization Pay Away the Layaway, Inc. , a release states.

Celebrity Montel Williams, a former U.S. Marine and U.S. Navy lieutenant commander, and Ulysees Gilbert III, a linebacker with the Pittsburgh Steelers, surprised the patrons with the news via a video.

Customers at NEX Norfolk, Virginia, were happy to receive the good news that their layaways had been paid.

“I have five kids … you always see this on TV, but you never think it’ll happen to you,” said Navy spouse, Albertine Griffin. “I thought (NEX Norfolk) was calling me because I missed a payment.”

As part of this year’s surprise, families at NEX Charleston and NEX Norfolk had their layaways paid in full by Pay Away the Layaway, Inc., and its featured sponsor, Carolina Panthers running back, Christian McCaffrey.

Since 2016, NEX layaway balances totaling nearly $400,000 have been paid for military families. This year, Pay Away the Layaway, Inc., will pay off layaway balances totaling over $615,000 for 2,500 families at retail stores across the country.

