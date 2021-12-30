ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

NEX patrons get layaways paid off in time for the holidays

By Julia Le Doux
Connecting Vets
Connecting Vets
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G2Id9_0dZA6kFg00

Military families at several Navy Exchange locations had an early holiday surprise when their layaway balances were paid off.

In all, 700 families at NEX Norfolk, Virginia; NEX San Diego; NEX Pearl Harbor; NEX Charleston, South Carolina; and NEX Orlando, Florida, had their layaway balances totaling nearly $133,000 paid by the non-profit organization Pay Away the Layaway, Inc. , a release states.

Celebrity Montel Williams, a former U.S. Marine and U.S. Navy lieutenant commander, and Ulysees Gilbert III, a linebacker with the Pittsburgh Steelers, surprised the patrons with the news via a video.

Customers at NEX Norfolk, Virginia, were happy to receive the good news that their layaways had been paid.

“I have five kids … you always see this on TV, but you never think it’ll happen to you,” said Navy spouse, Albertine Griffin. “I thought (NEX Norfolk) was calling me because I missed a payment.”

As part of this year’s surprise, families at NEX Charleston and NEX Norfolk had their layaways paid in full by Pay Away the Layaway, Inc., and its featured sponsor, Carolina Panthers running back, Christian McCaffrey.

Since 2016, NEX layaway balances totaling nearly $400,000 have been paid for military families. This year, Pay Away the Layaway, Inc., will pay off layaway balances totaling over $615,000 for 2,500 families at retail stores across the country.

Reach Julia LeDoux at Julia@connectingvets.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
State
Virginia State
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Orlando, FL
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nex#Layaway#Navy Exchange#Nex Norfolk#Nex San Diego#Nex Pearl Harbor#Nex Charleston#U S Navy#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Carolina Panthers
Connecting Vets

Paratroopers jump into the holidays

Soldiers from the Airborne and Ranger Training Brigade, along with qualified paratroopers from across the installation joined in collecting toys for Fort Benning Santa’s Castle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Society
Connecting Vets

Service dog helps Vietnam veteran with PTSD

Vietnam veteran and Silver Star recipient, Stephen Nelson, was given a service dog through America’s VetDogs after living with PTSD for years. The program was created to give veterans easy access to the best service possible to improve their lives.
PETS
Connecting Vets

Connecting Vets

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
217K+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring veterans and preparing them for their next mission, one story at a time.

 https://www.audacy.com/connectingvets

Comments / 0

Community Policy