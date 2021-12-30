ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Fauci says COVID-19 test availability will ‘greatly improve in January’

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Monique Beals
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PCkWE_0dZA6iUE00

( The Hill ) – White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci on Thursday said the U.S. would see significant improvements next month regarding the availability of COVID-19 tests.

The tests have been difficult to obtain amid soaring demand because of the omicron variant and holiday travel, as people seek tests before they meet in family gatherings.

“Things are going to greatly improve in January and beyond,” Fauci said of testing on Thursday on NewsNation’s “Morning in America.”

Florida again breaks state daily COVID-19 record as cases surge, omicron spreads

“I believe and I’m certain that as we get into January, the first few weeks in January, things will markedly improve because there will be a half a billion tests available in January,” he added. “In subsequent months, there will be anywhere from 200 to 500 million tests per month available including the ability to go online and order a test and have it delivered to your home free.”

“We’re doing much better than we were a year ago but we still have a ways to go,” the chief medical advisor to the Biden administration also said.

14-year-old charged in triple murder is at large, dangerous, police say

Some cities have seen long lines at testing sites fueled by the spread of the highly-contagious omicron variant.

Earlier this month, President Biden committed to purchasing a 500 million at-home COVID-19 tests that he said would be made available to Americans for free.

“I don’t think it’s a failure,” Biden said in an interview with ABC earlier this month when asked about the testing shortage. “You could argue that we should have known a year ago, six months ago, two months ago, a month ago.”

“I wish I had thought about ordering half a billion [tests] two months ago,” the president added.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

Fauci: CDC mulling COVID test requirement for asymptomatic

As the COVID-19 omicron variant surges across the United States, top federal health officials are looking to add a negative test along with its five-day isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who catch the coronavirus, the White House’s top medical adviser said Sunday.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
CNBC

U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Fauci says

The U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. The move could come after the CDC faced harsh feedback for its decision last week to change Covid-19 isolation periods for asymptomatic people to five days from 10.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

CDC considering adding testing requirement to Covid isolation guidance, says Fauci after backlash

Dr Anthony Fauci has suggested the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may reconsider its guidelines for Covid-19 following a backlash after isolation time was shortened.The CDC last week shortened the recommended isolation time for coronavirus patients from 10 days to five, amid a surge in cases. However, Dr Fauci suggested a testing requirement on day five was being discussed.“People with Covid-19 should isolate for 5 days and if they are asymptomatic or their symptoms are resolving (without fever for 24 hours), follow that by 5 days of wearing a mask when around others to minimise the risk of infecting...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
NY1

Dr. Fauci: Negative COVID test to end isolation 'under consideration'

As COVID-19 cases surge nationwide, driven by the highly contagious omicron variant, federal health officials are considering adding a negative COVID-19 test requirement to end the isolation period for people who are asymptomatic, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. The White House's chief medical adviser's comments come amid "pushback" from health...
U.S. POLITICS
AOL Corp

Fauci: 'It's safe enough to get those kids back to school'

As schools across the country are set to resume in-person classes after the winter break, Dr. Anthony Fauci is urging parents to vaccinate children over 5 to add an additional level of safety. "I plead with parents to please seriously consider vaccinating your children," Fauci, President Biden's chief medical adviser,...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#White House#Omicron#Newsnation#Americans#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Experts predict date for Omicron peak in US

Experts in the US have predicted cases of the Omicron coronavirus variuant will peak in the US by the end of January.Dr Anthony Fauci this week predicted an end-of -January peak for Omicron cases, while a recent study from researchers at the University of Texas at Austin suggested that the peak would be around 18 January.“I would imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus not vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think,” said Dr Fauci in an interview with CNBC’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hngn.com

Anthony Fauci Claims Americans' Life Without Strict Measures Could Start Within Months Despite COVID-19 Omicron Variant Cases Surge in US

Despite a steep increase in new cases of COVID-19 in the United States, the country's top infectious disease expert warned on Wednesday that a transition to living without tight pandemic safeguards might begin in "months." Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, spoke of living with a virus...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WFLA

WFLA

25K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy