Kenny Chesney tributes one of the legendary 'Boys Of Fall,' John Madden

By Monica Rivera
 4 days ago

Country star and sports fanatic Kenny Chesney paid tribute to NFL coaching legend John Madden , who unexpectedly passed earlier this week at the age of 85.

“So long to my good friend John Madden,” Chesney posted on social media along with a photo of himself alongside Madden. “He was such a big part of the Boys of Fall film,” Kenny reflected.

Madden appeared in Kenny ’s Boys of Fall production, which was framed around his 2010 single of the same name. The documentary, directed by Shaun Silva , highlighted a football-centered life through the eyes of well-respected coaches and players including Brett Favre , Sean Payton , Nick Saban , Peyton Manning , and more.

“We became friends after his interview, and he’ll be missed by everyone that loves the game of football,” Kenny continued. “Thank you, John, for your time and for listening to my song and bringing so many people together on a Sunday afternoon. Rest In Peace, my friend.”

Kenny Chesney
Peyton Manning
Nick Saban
Peyton Manning Recalls Hilarious Chili’s Experience with the Late John Madden: ‘They Ran Out of Chili’

Following the death of John Madden, Peyton Manning opened up about a hilarious Chili’s experience he had with the football legend. While enjoying some Monday Night Football with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Peyton Manning recalled the experience with the late football coach and sportscaster.“I’ll never forget the time we went to Chili’s… they ran out of chili and Coach Madden could not get over that.”
