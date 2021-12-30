ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rush is about to get their own official pinball machine

By Joe Cingrana
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a3M8X_0dZA5tum00

Heads up, pinball wizards. There’s a new, Rush -themed machine on the way featuring the music and visuals of your favorite Canadian Prog Rockers.

The upcoming Rush time killer is set to be the latest in a series of Rock N’ Roll themed machines from Stern Pinball which also include games based on Aussies AC/DC , Detroit rockers KISS , metal masters Metallica , and British rock icons Led Zeppelin , Iron Maiden , and The Beatles .

Check out an animated teaser for the new game above, which lists a whopping seventeen tracks spanning the band's lengthy career to be included in the experience. And in case you missed it, the band also now has their very own beer , called "Rush Canadian Golden Ale,” a collaboration between the band and Toronto-based brewery, Henderson Brewing.

