ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

GOP’s Keeney drops out of 7th District race; cites new maps

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A onetime Republican contender for Virginia’s competitive 7th Congressional District said Thursday that she is no longer running after recently approved redistricting maps reshaped the district and moved it north.

Taylor Keeney, a public affairs consultant and former aide to former Republican Gov. Bob McDonnell, said in a news release that she would discontinue her campaign.

She also ruled out challenging GOP incumbent Bob Good in the redrawn 5th Congressional District, where she lives.

Keeney, 35, signaled that she might consider another run for office in the future.

“Regardless of what we decide, I am going to be supporting candidates across Virginia — particularly women and younger candidates running for office,” she said.

Keeney was among three GOP contenders in the crowded field who had already raised six-figure sums, according to records maintained by the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project.

Her decision marks the latest in a flurry of announcements from candidates since the Supreme Court of Virginia approved the new redistricting maps earlier this week.

The 7th District, a swing district that used to include the Richmond suburbs, is now centered roughly around the city of Fredericksburg. It is currently represented by Democrat Abigail Spanberger, who announced a day earlier that she would seek reelection under the new boundaries.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 attack posed loyalty test for Indiana Rep. Greg Pence

WASHINGTON (AP) — Greg Pence watched the Jan. 6 insurrection unfold from an extraordinary perch. As chants of “Hang Mike Pence” echoed in the Capitol, the Republican congressman from Indiana and his better-known brother were whisked away from the Senate by the Secret Service shortly before a mob of Donald Trump supporters burst in, intent on stopping the vice president from certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s win.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
Fredericksburg, VA
Richmond, VA
Elections
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Elections
The Associated Press

1st Cambodian American mayor in US takes office

BOSTON (AP) — A refugee who survived the Khmer Rouge’s brutal rule has become the first Cambodian American mayor in the United States. Sokhary Chau, a city councilor in Lowell, Massachusetts, was unanimously picked by his council peers to assume the legislative body’s top post on Monday. He also became the city’s first Asian American mayor.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Teachers at culture war front lines with Jan. 6 education

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — What students are learning about the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 may depend on where they live. In a Boston suburb in heavily Democratic Massachusetts, history teacher Justin Voldman said his students will spend the day journaling about what happened and talking about the fragility of democracy.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abigail Spanberger
Person
Bob Mcdonnell
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

705K+
Followers
369K+
Post
317M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy