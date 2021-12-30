ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patience Is a Virtue: Earthless Brings Longform Psychedelic Rock and a New, Two-Song EP to Pappy and Harriet’s

By Matt King
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf an average song is, say, four minutes long, an hour-long album will have 15 songs on it. If the band is Earthless, and the hour-long album (65 1/2 minutes, actually) is From the Ages (2013) … it has just four songs on it. The three-piece psychedelic-rock group...

undertheradarmag.com

Listen to Christmas Underground’s 2021 Mix Featuring Obscure Indie Rock Christmas Songs

Jim Goodwin’s This Is Just a Modern Xmas Song Mix Features Hiss Golden Messenger, Self Esteem, and Some Great Bands You’ve Probably Never Heard Of. Jim Goodwin of the Christmas Underground blog is back with this year’s indie rock Christmas mix, this year titled This Is Just a Modern Xmas Song. For over a decade now Goodwin has tirelessly been putting together an annual mix of indie rock Christmas songs, handing CDs out to friends and also posting it online via Mixcloud and Christmas Underground. You will recognize a few of the artists (this year’s mix includes Hiss Golden Messenger, Self Esteem, and YACHT), but many of the artists are likely somewhat obscure to even ardent followers of indie music. Every mix’s cover art features a parody of a different Belle and Sebastian album, EP, or single cover, all featuring Goodwin in a Santa hat. This year’s cover art (see above) was inspired by the cover of Belle and Sebastian’s 1998 EP This Is Just a Modern Rock Song. Check out the 2021 mix below.
magneticmag.com

Weedsday Playlist: Trip On This Podcast's Kat Walsh Shares 5 Songs for Your Next Psychedelic Trip

Trip On This, Kat Walsh’s popular podcast focused on the psychedelics space, is an invitation in radical trust and radical faith when pursuing a soul calling. Throughout podcast episodes, Kat narrates her own journey of creation and all the joys and fears that emerge from that space. Past guests have included Shelby Hartman, Sum Patten, Andrew DeAngelo and Mary Jane Gibson. Her deep hope with this podcast and by sharing her story is that others find the spark within themselves to know that anything is possible.
sflcn.com

T &T Pop/Rock Artiste Alethea unleashes new EP ‘Ode to My Younger Self’

[PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad] – Trinbagonian Pop/Rock artiste Alethea Beharry (known simply as Alethea on the entertainment circuit) is fulfilling her creative destiny while simultaneously taking a major step on her journey of inspiring and connecting with others through her musical stories with the launch of her first EP, ‘Ode to My Younger Self’.
wirx.com

Muse brings the heavy with new song teaser

Muse isn’t going into 2022 quietly. During an Instagram Live session over the weekend, captured by a fan on Twitter, frontman Matt Bellamy shared a teaser of a new Muse song, and boy is it heavy. Not just “Knights of Cydonia” or “Hysteria” heavy — we’re talking screaming vocals and giant, chugging breakdown guitar riffs heavy.
The Lucky 13: Thomas Cazares, Guitarist of When Tides Turn

When Tides Turn is one of the hardest-hitting metal bands in the Coachella Valley—and has been for quite some time. The heavy riffs, backbeats and vocal performances make any performance one for the ages. For more info, visit www.facebook.com/WhenTidesTurn. Thomas Cazares plays guitar for the group, and he was the latest to take The Lucky 13.
riffmagazine.com

Rachel Goodman’s top 35 alt-rock and alt-pop songs of 2021

Rachel Goodman is one of our Tuesday Tracks writers, which means she listens to more songs than most. As is our tradition, she prepares a list of her favorite alt-pop and rock songs each December to share with the RIFF staff and with all of you. This year, she’s had...
bestclassicbands.com

10 Totally Cool Classic Rock/Soul Songs

The passing of Maurice White of Earth, Wind & Fire in 2016 got us thinking about how soul music and classic rock went from friendly cousins in the early 1960s to brothers from different mothers as the decade progressed and on into the ’70s. If you were a rock fan in the 1960s, soul music was very likely part of your musical diet, starting with the R&B that was revered by most every British Invasion act. By the mid-1960s there was a convergence of musical and cultural consciousness that led to some undeniably classic soul music that could often be found in the album collection of rockers, and should still be part of every rock fan’s musical lexicon.
106.3 The Buzz

The 15 Best Rock + Metal EPs of 2021

In a year where there were just too many albums to reasonably catch up on, a shorter alternative existed and in larger numbers than usual. Yes, we're talking about the Best Rock + Metal EPs of 2021. The format itself is almost always an afterthought for fans — probably because...
Pitchfork

Listen to Mike’s New Song “In My World”

Mike has released a new song called “In My World.” He produced the track under his DJ Blackpower alias. Listen below. Mike released his album Disco! in June. He shared visuals for the album’s “Evil Eye,” “Crystal Ball,” “Spiral,” and “Aww (Zaza)” and “Ghoulish.” This spring, Mike will be going on tour with Freddie Gibbs, Zack Fox, and Redveil.
Variety

The Weeknd to Release New Album, ‘Dawn FM,’ on Friday

After months of teases, the Weeknd has finally announced that his new album, “Dawn FM,” will be dropping on Friday (Jan. 7). He unveiled  the news in a characteristically cryptic video that, in line with his series of videos from his previous album, “After Hours,” finds him well dressed, in some kind of peril, and involves a beautiful woman. But rather than the busted-nose image of “After Hours,” this one finds him aged at the end. Several film-score-like snippets from what may be his new single, which soundtracks the clip. The album is billed “”A new sonic univerrse from the mind...
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
DoYouRemember?

Mariah Carey, Kids, And Boyfriend Share Christmas Swimming Tradition In Candid Video

With Christmas fast approaching, Mariah Carey set off on a holiday vacation with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her ten-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon. The quartet headed to Aspen, Colorado to indulge in a holiday tradition together. When it comes to some aspects of her personal life, Carey has kept things private, like when she first started dating Tanaka and requested, “Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.” On this occasion, however, she offered followers a charming look into her family life just in time for the holidays.
BET

Rhonda Stubbins White, ‘Ruthless’ Actress, Dead at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
TODAY.com

'Days of Our Lives' actor Rhonda Stubbins White dies at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actor, has died at age 60. According to a representative for the "Days of Our Lives" star, White died Monday. "She was a wonderful actress/client/friend with a heart of gold," the representative told TODAY in an email. In addition to the statement provided to...
Daily Mail

Eccentric French TV star twins BOTH die of Covid within a week aged 72: Former heartthrobs Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff shot to fame with 1980s sci-fi series before becoming infamous for their shared love of plastic surgery

Eccentric French TV star twins who shot to fame in a 1980s sci-fi series and became infamous for their shared love of plastic surgery have both died of Covid within a week of each other. Igor Bogdanoff today died of coronavirus, six days after his twin brother Grichka passed away...
goodhousekeeping.com

'Big Bang Theory' Fans Will Be Ecstatic Over Johnny Galecki’s Instagram Announcement

Christmas is almost here, and Johnny Galecki is getting everyone in the spirit with his latest project. On Thursday, The Big Bang Theory actor excitedly announced on Instagram that he lent his voice for a modern rendition of the radio show Cinnamon Bear: A Holiday Adventure. Johnny joined a star-studded cast to bring the children’s show back to life with a touch of familiarity. With more than a dozen celebrities on the Cinnamon Bear roster, folks will instantly recognize Alan Cumming as the titular character, Ryan Reynolds as Santa Claus and Johnny as Fee-Fo the Giant.
