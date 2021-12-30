Texas' strong 2022 recruiting brings optimism after a year to forget on the field

Plenty of college football players rushed into the transfer portal immediately at the end of the 2021 regular season, but on Monday, one of the biggest names in the sport threw his hat into the ring on the late side. Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams announced on Monday afternoon that he...
As everyone continues to follow the breaking development of the Oklahoma Sooners star freshman quarterback Caleb Williams entering the transfer portal, more information has come to light on the situation. According to Pete Thamel, Carl Williams, father of the Sooners quarterback, tells Yahoo Sports that the family has followed the...
And Purdue were tied at 45 at the end of regulation following a missed game-winning field goal by the Volunteers. That sent the game into overtime where the Volunteers got the ball first. The Tennessee offense orchestrated a nice first drive during overtime and got the ball to the one-yard...
A few minutes before Caleb Williams announced his intention to enter the transfer portal Monday, 247Sports was speaking with Oklahoma QB signee Nick Evers at the 2022 All-American Bowl. Rumors were already flying that Williams could enter the portal, so 247Sports asked Williams about the possibility of Evers joining a QB room without an established starting quarterback.
Bad news for the Oklahoma football program and new Sooners head coach Brent Venables. OU star quarterback Caleb Williams announced Monday he is entering the NCAA transfer portal. Williams added that remaining at (...)
Oklahoma may have just emerged as a potential landing spot for former Texas quarterback Casey Thompson. On Monday, Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams announced via Twitter that he will be entering the NCAA transfer portal. There is still a chance that Williams could return to Norman, but it doesn’t feel likely once he explores his options.
John Rhys Plumlee, who started the final eight games of the 2019 season at quarterback for Ole Miss, announced on Monday that he has placed his name in the NCAA transfer portal. Plumlee was also an outfielder on the Ole Miss baseball team. "I really want to let everybody know...
ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings following the majority of bowl season wrapping up. Only a pair of bowl games remain, with one bowl contest left and the College Football Playoff national championship game remaining. How would ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index,...
Out of nowhere, the quarterback carousel in college football was re-born on Monday afternoon. Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams shocked the nation by officially announcing his intention to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Williams didn’t rule out a return to Oklahoma, but shortly after his announcement, former UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel flipped his commitment from UCLA to Oklahoma.
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin’s Twitter activity shows that he is interested in recent transfer portal entrant Caleb Williams. Oklahoma has already lost Spencer Rattler to the transfer portal, and they may be on the verge of losing another. Caleb Williams, who took over for Rattler as the Sooners’ starting quarterback, announced on Monday that he is entering the transfer portal, but did not rule out a return to Oklahoma. There are going to be a ton of programs interested in the true freshman and five-star recruit.
Deion Sanders continues to revamp his roster at Jackson State this recruiting cycle following a banner year with the Tigers, this time pulling former South Carolina tight end Keveon Mullins out of the NCAA transfer portal. Mullins announced his transfer destination Saturday, continuing Jackson State's momentum as a preferred destination for former SEC players looking for immediate playing time.
Arkansas defensive back Devin Bush plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He is the latest Hog to explore his options in the portal, joining Josh Oglesby, Solomon Wright, Vito Calvaruso, Andy Boykin, Darin Turner, JT Towers, Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, Kendall Catalon, Nick Turner, Matthew Phillips and Ray Curry Jr. Bush...
Purdue men’s basketball sophomore guard Jaden Ivey didn’t realize he had already met University of Wisconsin sophomore guard Johnny Davis earlier in the year until they saw each other again at the FIBA U19 Team USA trials in June. Both were competing for spots on Team USA to...
Ohio State won the Rose Bowl on Saturday night, coming from behind to defeat Utah in Pasadena, but the Buckeyes are losing a key assistant coach. According to reports, Ohio State interim defensive coordinator Matt Barnes has accepted the same position at Memphis. Barnes was elevated to interim defensive coordinator...
Even though Alabama beat Georgia in this season’s SEC Championship Game, it’s still not a favorite heading into the national championship. Georgia opened up as a 2.5 favorite when the matchup was confirmed and it’s now gone up to three just a few days later. Alabama head...
The Tennessee Titans are making a few changes to their roster before their Week 18 matchup with the Houston Texans. The Titans have decided to part ways with three players from their practice squad. The most notable player from the bunch is wide receiver Golden Tate. Defensive backs Shyheim Carter and Rodney Clemons were also released from the practice squad.
Another Clemson player is officially in the transfer portal. Redshirt junior defensive tackle Darnell Jefferies entered the portal on Monday, The Clemson Insider has confirmed. The news doesn't come as a (...)
Caleb Williams is in the transfer portal and the rumors are already flying about which programs he’ll land with. Two top suitors have emerged. Though it wasn’t necessarily unexpected, Caleb Williams brought the worst fears of Oklahoma Sooners fans to life on Monday as the quarterback announced that he’d entered the transfer portal after his freshman season in Norman and in the wake of Lincoln Riley’s departure.
Caleb Williams is currently the top quarterback in the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. The former five-star recruit is exploring his options after a strong freshman season with Oklahoma, and Paul Finebaum believes this is one of the biggest moments in the history of the sport.
Comments / 0