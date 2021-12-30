ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man City 'Starting To Get Information' About 22 Year-Old Serie A Midfielder Ahead of Potential Summer Swoop

By Srinivas Sadhanand
 4 days ago
Manchester City's current number one option in defensive midfield, Rodri has been simply unplayable all season, looking like the most complete version of himself since his arrival from Atletico Madrid in 2019.

While Fernandinho was excellent in Manchester City’s 1-0 win against Brentford on Wednesday night, the Brazilian’s age has started to show in displays in the current campaign.

A striker remains the top priority on Manchester City’s summer plans, but with Pep Guardiola’s side making the Premier League look like child’s play at times with a false nine system, a back-up to the imperious Rodri may be their most pressing concern.

That’s where Bologna’s Mattias Svanberg comes in, according to a report by Calciomercato translated and relayed by Sport Witness, as Manchester City are ‘starting to get information’ about the Swedish midfielder.

The 22-year old is claimed to have ‘several admirers’, ‘especially in the Premier League’, with the reigning top-flight Champions said to be one of the interested English clubs.

As things stand, Svanberg’s current deal with the Serie A outfit is set to expire in 2023, while Bologna intend to offer their prized asset a contract extension till 2025.

The 10th placed side in the Italian top-flight want to ensure that the Swedish international’s ‘immediate future is averted’ and do not plan to ‘deprive themselves of the precious player’ in January.

Despite the club’s hesitance to let one of their most crucial players go, a lot is understood to be dependent on a meeting with the agent.

If a club of Manchester City’s stature comes calling, it will be far from an easy ride for Bologna to convince Mattias Svanberg to stay at the Northern Italian outfit.

The prospect of working with the best manager in the world in Pep Guardiola, at a club that wins trophies year on year and is dominating on all fronts, would tempt any player in the world.

