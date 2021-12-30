ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

JetBlue canceling more than 1,000 flights through mid-January amid omicron surge

By Justin Tasolides
mynews13.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJetBlue Airways is cutting more than 1,280 flights starting Thursday through Jan. 13 in anticipation of a surge of COVID-19 cases among crew members, the airline confirmed to Spectrum News. The company told Spectrum News that they have "proactively reduced" their schedule "by approximately 1280 flights between Dec. 30...

www.mynews13.com

Comments / 0

