Dow's nearly 50-point jump led by gains in Salesforce.com Inc., Walt Disney shares

Powered by strong returns for shares of Salesforce.com Inc. and Walt Disney, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is climbing Thursday morning. The Dow
was most recently trading 43 points (0.1%) higher, as shares of Salesforce.com Inc.
and Walt Disney
have contributed to the index's intraday rally. Salesforce.com Inc.'s shares are up $2.66, or 1.1%, while those of Walt Disney have climbed $1.56 (1.0%), combining for a roughly 28-point boost for the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the gain are American Express
, IBM
, and Intel
. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow results in a 6.59-point swing.
Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.
