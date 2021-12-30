The Cosmic Prospect: On Galina Rymbu’s “Life in Space”

Assa, for its first two-and-a-half-hours, is a perfectly great movie. Released in 1987 by the Soviet state film agency MosFilm and set in the crumbling, seaside town of Yalta, the plot centers, essentially, on a love triangle: a charming middle-aged gangster Krymov, his impressionable young girlfriend Alika, and her new love interest, ‘Bananan,’ a sweet local boy with a standing gig at a local dance hall playing very silly, free-spirited music. This story ends — as all such stories must — with the gangster Krymov ordering his henchmen to brutally murder Bananan and discard his body in the sea. Then there’s revenge and drama, a fairly neat conclusion, and then, just before the credits start to roll, something very remarkable and unexpected happens. “But that’s not the end of the story. It would be unfair to not show you what happened next,” says an on-screen supertitle.
