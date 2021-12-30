ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Cosmic Prospect: On Galina Rymbu’s “Life in Space”

By Joseph Albernaz, Kirill Chepurin
 4 days ago

Everything is visible. everything is watched : sated and weary. from the message of the book of decay, we sleep. […]. stars effervesce over this quarter, emitting noxious fumes,. emitting the spirits of the dead and their singed uniforms,. the skeletons of cars and old machinery hiss in...

