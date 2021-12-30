ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Thursday, December 30, Midday FastCast

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome sunny breaks followed by more clouds later today. Patchy dense fog early followed by...

WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

MONDAY NIGHT: Tonight will be partly cloudy with light winds. A hard freeze is expected. That’s when the temperature drops below 28 degrees. Mid 20s are in the forecast tonight across our entire area. TUESDAY: Tuesday will be sunny and milder, with wind shifting to an easterly and then southerly direction. Afternoon highs will reach […]
ENVIRONMENT
WDBJ7.com

Winds subside tonight with refreeze, black ice concerns

Skies clear with sunny breaks helping to melt the slushy snow. You’ll want to get your scraping, shoveling and salting done during the daylight hours because we’re expecting a deep freeze overnight. WIND: The winds will remain a concern into the evening. With the heavy, wet accumulation of...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

New York Weather: CBS2’s 1/3 Monday Snow Forecast

by Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist Today: Snow to the south will graze the boroughs later this morning into the afternoon with things tapering off well S&E late this afternoon. This is a light snowfall event — if we see any snow at all — for points N&W, NYC and immediate SE suburbs; and a moderate snowfall event for remaining points S&E (mainly Monmouth & Ocean counties). Snowfall around the city will range from a trace – 1″; for parts of Long Island and Central NJ we’re expecting 1-3″; and parts of Ocean county will see the most with 6+”. Outside of all that, it will be 20-30 degrees colder and blustery with highs in the 30s/20s and wind chills in the 20s/teens. (Credit: CBS2) Tonight: Clearing, breezy and colder with refreezing expected S&E. Temps will fall into the 20s and teens with wind chills in the teens and single digits. (Credit: CBS2) Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the 30s. (Credit: CBS2) Wednesday: Chance of showers and even milder with highs in the 40s. CLICK HERE to get more on the forecast.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WDBJ7.com

Morning snow blanketed Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Roanoke, the snow quickly covered neighborhood streets Monday morning. But the plows were out early, making sure the main roads remained clear. And as drivers swept the wet snow from their cars, city crews put down salt and scraped the sidewalks outside public buildings. For...
ROANOKE, VA
TMJ4 News

Warmer Tuesday, chance for snow Wednesday

After a very cold start to the week, temperatures will climb back to average Tuesday. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper teens, with afternoon highs in the mid 30s. Clouds will increase Tuesday with breezy conditions.
ENVIRONMENT
WDBJ7.com

Rockbridge deals with snow

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Crews were at work in town clearing roads, but that didn’t mean things went smoothly on the roads. “It’s been really crazy,” said Nichole Noe at Auto towing & Repair. “We’ve been really busy and the phones have been ringing off the hook.”
LEXINGTON, VA
Weather
Environment
WDBJ7.com

Snow removal crews face staff shortages during winter storm

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - Conditions across the New River Valley changed hourly Monday, keeping road crews on their toes. “All of our trucks deployed around 6:00a on routes-- it becomes plowed around 7:30a--- 8 o’clock, and we continued on to the primary routes as we always do until they’re open and clear to make the town passable,” said Jim Lancianese the director of Christiansburg Public Works.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA

