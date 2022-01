Debra Saunders' opinion piece concerning the Biden administration's efforts to shame the unvaccinated conveniently and not surprisingly offers no suggestions on how to coax those who distrust the science or the government to receive the vaccine. She blames their refusal partly upon the suppression of unorthodox opinions (e.g., the Great Barrington Declaration), as if these opinions had valid basic science and data-based underpinnings.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 HOURS AGO