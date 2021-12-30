ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 2-U.S. natgas falls to six-month low on rising output, drop in European prices

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
 4 days ago

(Adds closing price) Dec 30 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped more than 7% on Thursday to a six-month low, following a slide in European gas prices, as output continues to rise. The price drop came despite a bigger-than-expected storage withdrawal last week and forecasts for colder weather and more heating demand over the next two weeks. On its first day as the front-month, gas futures fell 28.9 cents, or 7.5%, to settle at $3.561 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest close since June 25. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled 136 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Dec. 24.. That was higher to the 125-bcf decline that analysts had forecast in a Reuters poll and compared with a draw of 120 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2016-2020) average decline of 121 bcf. Last week's withdrawal reduced stockpiles to 3.226 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 0.6% above the five-year average of 3.207 tcf for this time of the year. "A slide in European prices might be having some downward effect on the U.S. market, although I do expect U.S. LNG exports to remain at full capacity for many months to come," said John Abeln, an analyst with data provider Refinitiv. "However, near-term outlook remains slightly bearish with production increasing over the past few weeks." Output in the U.S. Lower 48 has averaged 97.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in December, which would top the monthly record of 96.5 bcfd in November. Gas prices in Europe dropped more than 10% to a more than three-week low as mild weather capped demand and a steady flow of liquefied natural gas (LNG) offset low Russian pipeline flows. Refinitiv estimated 464 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the Lower 48 U.S. states, up from the 454 HDDs estimated on Tuesday. The normal is 440 HDDs for this time of year. HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius). Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 109.6 billion cubic feet per day this week to 125.9 bcfd next week as the weather turns seasonally colder. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 11.9 bcfd so far in December, now the sixth train at Cheniere Energy Inc's Sabine Pass plant in Louisiana is producing LNG. That compares with 11.4 bcfd in November and a monthly record of 11.5 bcfd in April. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Dec Dec 17 Dec 24 average 24(Actual) (Actual) Dec 24 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -136 -55 -120 -121 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,226 3,362 3,476 3,207 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average +0.6% +1% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2020 (2016-2020) Henry Hub 4.24 4.05 2.58 2.13 2.66 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 28.89 -- 5.82 3.24 5.19 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) -- 34.03 9.46 4.22 6.49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 464 454 411 440 440 U.S. GFS CDDs 7 8 2 4 3 U.S. GFS TDDs 471 462 413 444 443 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 97.3 98.2 98.3 84.7 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.4 7.2 8.0 8.9 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 Total U.S. Supply 105.7 105.4 106.4 93.9 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.5 3.2 3.2 3.0 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.6 4.8 5.4 4.6 U.S. LNG Exports 12.7 12.3 11.9 5.0 U.S. Commercial 15.6 13.2 17.3 15.0 U.S. Residential 25.8 21.3 29.5 25.4 U.S. Power Plant 29.5 24.3 25.7 25.8 U.S. Industrial 24.6 23.0 25.2 24.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.8 4.8 4.9 4.8 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.7 2.4 2.8 2.4 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 103.2 89.2 105.4 98.1 Total U.S. Demand 124.9 109.6 125.9 110.7 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Dec 31 Dec 24 Dec 17 Dec 10 Dec 3 Wind 13 12 15 13 11 Solar 2 2 2 2 2 Hydro 7 7 7 7 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 1 1 1 1 1 Natural Gas 34 36 34 36 37 Coal 19 19 18 19 19 Nuclear 22 22 22 21 22 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 3.40 3.32 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 2.47 2.55 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 6.79 7.61 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 2.35 2.27 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 3.50 3.54 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 3.80 4.09 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 7.40 8.28 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 3.23 3.05 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 4.44 4.63 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 46.50 51.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 25.25 27.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 28.75 29.75 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 89.75 93.60 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 75.25 83.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 75.50 82.25 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft and Dan Grebler)

#Price Drop#Colder Weather#Natural Gas#Gas Prices#European#British#Eia#Utilities#Bcfd#Lng#Russian
Reuters

Reuters

