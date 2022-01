The Steelers have a big offseason and draft coming up, and any of these four players would present too good of value to pass up in 2022. The Steelers will be a team rebuilding in 2022, as their franchise quarterback is set to retire, and the team has quite a few starters set to be free agents. Nailing their top draft pick will be key, as that player will be the first of a new era of football for the team.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO