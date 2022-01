On Wednesday, we almost fell off our chair when we saw a certain Mrs. Victoria Beckham A) wearing pink; a colour she seems to avoid, and B) smiling! Yes, you read that right. VB took to Instagram and shared an upclose shot of herself smiling away, wearing a bright pink jumper from her own collection. We are loving the super bright tone, it packs a powerful punch, and she looks amazing. Priced at £450, the website says of the stunning style:

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 12 DAYS AGO