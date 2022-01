Heidi Lowe Gallery offers not only a huge selection of unique handmade jewelry, but also gift certificates and classes to start the new year with purpose and intention. Abundance for Creatives will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 22, in person. Participants can start the new year by advancing their creative businesses on the path to abundance and success by taking Lowe’s unique business development workshop. She will guide attendees through exercises that will clarify what they really want and what roadblocks are in the way, and help them create simple strategies to achieve their aspirations with an abundant mind-set.

