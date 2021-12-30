Vegas Golden Knights To Finish 2021 With Most Regular Season Wins Among All NHL Teams

BOSTON (CBS) — Despite the recent Omicron surge, Bruins fans finally got to do something on Saturday they hadn’t been able to do for 16 days — watch a game in person. Fans flocked to TD Garden for Saturday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres, where they had to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. Fans also had to mask-up and Garden staffers had plenty of spares for those who needed one. But there was minimal grumbling among the faithful. “We’re big fans. We come from Maine. We took a big trip this morning,” Harley Dennis said. The entire NHL took an extended holiday break trying to get ahead of the COVID spike that cut deeply into the Bruins roster. “It’s good that it’s back. It’s open and back to somewhat normal. At least we can get in there and watch them play. I’m happy they didn’t go to the ‘No Fan’ solution. I’ll take a mask over not being able to go any day,” said Mike Guglielmo, who travelled from New Jersey with his family. Charlie Coyle scored on a wrist shot 34 seconds into overtime to propel Boston to 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres.

