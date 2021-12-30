ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights To Finish 2021 With Most Regular Season Wins Among All NHL Teams

By Tom Urtz Jr
knightsonice.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday the NHL shared a list of notable stats from 2021, and the Vegas Golden Knights were highlighted for their amazing performance during the last calendar year. Viva Las Vegas: The Golden Knights (61) will finish with the most regular-season wins among all teams in 2021. They are the sixth...

