Makita Cotto got home from school one day to face unwelcome news from her foster mother. A judge had forbidden Cotto, who was 15 at the time, from ever speaking with her biological mother or brother. “If I did, then I was facing contempt of court at 15,” Cotto, now 36, recalled. She immediately got […] The post Colorado kids could get bigger say in abuse and neglect cases appeared first on Colorado Newsline.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO