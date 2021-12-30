ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

ZIP Code 60184 houses no new registered sex offenders in week ending Nov. 20

By DuPage Policy Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are currently no new registered sex offenders living in ZIP Code 60184 in the week ending Nov. 20 compared to the week before, according to the Illinois Police Sex Offender...

dupagepolicyjournal.com

