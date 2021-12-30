ZIP Code 60184 houses no new registered sex offenders in week ending Nov. 20

A federal magistrate judge has recommended against dismissing an indictment accusing an Atlanta-area sheriff of violating the civil rights of people in his custody.The federal indictment against now-suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill says he violated the civil rights of five people who were being held at the county jail. Prosecutors say he used excessive force against the men when he ordered them held in a restraint chair without justification and as punishment.Lawyers for Hill had argued that the sheriff's use of a restraint chair does not amount to excessive force under any clearly established law and argued...

