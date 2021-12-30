Southern storms damage homes, buildings, power lines

LAKE ARROWHEAD (CBSLA) — It has been a cold and frustrating new year so far for more than a thousand homes in San Bernardino’s mountain communities, where power is still out after last week’s storm. (credit: CBS) In Lake Arrowhead, 1,210 customers are without power, and another 114 in Crestline also remain in the cold and dark after last week’s storm brought heavy snow to the mountains. The snow downed trees, which took out power lines, while the heavy rain washed out a major road. And to make matters even worse – residents trapped in their cold and dark homes also don’t have cell phone service or internet access. Several resources, including helicopter teams, have been deployed to help find and repair the remaining outages, according to SoCal Edison. “SCE had multiple tree crews at these locations all weekend and are still on site to cut and clear the trees so the lines can be repaired,” a statement from the utility said. “There were delays due to the closed roads, however, power was restored to some customers this morning and we are working to repair the remaining outages.”

LAKE ARROWHEAD, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO