ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Southern storms damage homes, buildings, power lines

News4Jax.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINFIELD, Ala. – Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Southern states, authorities said. There were no immediate reports of injuries. In the west Alabama town of Winfield, Wednesday's storms damaged buildings in the downtown area,...

www.news4jax.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

Warehouse collapses as strong winds sweep through North Carolina

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Cleanup is underway at a warehouse in Mooresville after strong winds caused the building to collapse as a winter storm swept across North Carolina Monday morning. The warehouse that housed water heaters was torn apart by the strong winds, leaving a trail of damage that included wood and insulation […]
MOORESVILLE, NC
CBS LA

1,300 Homes In Lake Arrowhead, Crestline Left In Cold Without Power

LAKE ARROWHEAD (CBSLA) — It has been a cold and frustrating new year so far for more than a thousand homes in San Bernardino’s mountain communities, where power is still out after last week’s storm. (credit: CBS) In Lake Arrowhead, 1,210 customers are without power, and another 114 in Crestline also remain in the cold and dark after last week’s storm brought heavy snow to the mountains. The snow downed trees, which took out power lines, while the heavy rain washed out a major road. And to make matters even worse – residents trapped in their cold and dark homes also don’t have cell phone service or internet access. Several resources, including helicopter teams, have been deployed to help find and repair the remaining outages, according to SoCal Edison. “SCE had multiple tree crews at these locations all weekend and are still on site to cut and clear the trees so the lines can be repaired,” a statement from the utility said. “There were delays due to the closed roads, however, power was restored to some customers this morning and we are working to repair the remaining outages.”
LAKE ARROWHEAD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
California State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
State
Arkansas State
KWCH.com

Wilson community working to restore historic building heavily damaged by storms

WILSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A staple in the Ellsworth County town of Wilson, the Schermerhorn and Lang building has served its community since 1883. Many businesses operated in the building over the years, but for the last decade, it has sat empty. Storms damaged the building twice within the past year: once last May and again last month. The December storm that wreaked havoc with wind gusts approaching triple digits in some areas proved to be stronger than the old building could withstand.
WILSON, KS
my40.tv

Winter storm leaves downed power lines, trees across WNC

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A winter storm that moved through Western North Carolina on Monday left downed trees and power lines and closed roads in its wake. On Monday morning, drivers on Brevard Road had to turn around when they discovered the road was closed from Clayton Road to Parkway Crescent, where a large section of power lines that had been knocked to the ground by a tree that had fallen.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Winter storm leaves downed power lines, trees across WNC

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A winter storm that moved through Western North Carolina on Monday left downed trees and power lines and closed roads in its wake. On Monday morning, drivers on Brevard Road had to turn around when they discovered the road was closed from Clayton Road to Parkway Crescent, where a large section of power lines that had been knocked to the ground by a tree that had fallen.
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Lines#South Georgia#Other Roads#Extreme Weather#Southern#Wbrc Tv#Bainbridge
wrwh.com

Power And County Road Crews Continue To Deal With Storm Damage

(Cleveland)- White County Officials continue to mitigate the effects of the overnight winter storm Monday that brought down trees, caused power outages, and closed several county and state roadways. White County Public Safety Director David Murphy in an email advised at 2:30 PM Monday the Emergency Management Office reported only...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Storm aftermath: trees, power lines down in Athens, across NE Ga

Monday was a day for damage assessment, clean-up, and power restoration in Athens and across northeast Georgia: there were trees and power lines down across the region, the result of a winter storm that brought snow to the mountain counties and higher elevations around the region. From WSB TV…. The...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
News4Jax.com

Another quick flip with our weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Winter patterns can shift dramatically and we have just experienced this, as Monday’s temperatures have been running 25-30° colder than Sunday. Now, more changes, after a cold-chilly start Tuesday, winds shift onshore (northeasterly then easterly) will bring back clouds and maybe a shower along the coast.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy