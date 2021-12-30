Ryan Reynolds responds to Betty White saying he can’t get over her

Betty White once bestowed Deadpool with Hollywood's highest honor: four Golden Girl awards. Ryan Reynolds' 2016 Marvel movie received the "best review ever" from the Golden Girls star, raving about the raunchy and R-rated Deadpool as "the best picture of the year." White, who starred alongside Reynolds and Sandra Bullock in the 2009 romantic comedy The Proposal, appeared as part of the film's viral marketing campaign in the lead up to its release over Valentine's Day weekend. Reynolds and the official @DeadpoolMovie account subsequently celebrated White, who Reynolds joked was his "ex-girlfriend," with annual birthday wishes and tributes to the entertainment icon who died Friday aged 99.
Comments / 0