In 1993, Nintendo was a company in an interesting position. While it was undoubtedly a leader in the video game console market, it could no longer boast the virtual monopoly it held during the late Eighties. What’s more, the industry was already planning to transition away from the 16-bit console market, and rival manufacturers were beginning to show their hands. NEC had experienced success in Japan with the PC Engine and had already shown off the 32- bit Tetsujin, while Atari had announced the Jaguar in August 1993 and was gearing up for a holiday test launch. The much-vaunted 3DO, from former Electronic Arts executive Trip Hawkins, was also scheduled to launch for the holiday season and had the backing of electronics giant Panasonic.

