Food Thoughts from Joe // Celtics Fall to Clippers at TD Garden – 12/30 (Hour 1)

What: Phoenix Suns (28-8) @ New Orleans Pelicans (13-24) The Phoenix Suns’ 2022 got off to a roaring start on Sunday, as the club throttled the Charlotte Hornets, 133-99. The win was a welcome rebound from a disheartening New Year’s Eve loss to Boston, and the Suns will look to carry their momentum into tonight’s matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans. While Phoenix will continue to lean on their stellar backcourt until the return of several players from health protocols, the chance to see Jalen Smith thrust into legitimate minutes this past week has been downright fun. Well, as long as your name is not Mason Plumlee.

NBA ・ 14 HOURS AGO