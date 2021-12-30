ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Thoughts from Joe // Celtics Fall to Clippers at TD Garden – 12/30 (Hour 1)

ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ heated exchange with 50-year old coach, Phil Handy

The Los Angeles Lakers season has been filled with a lot of turmoil, ups and downs. On Sunday night, that continued. The Lakers hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves Sunday night. Los Angeles led for most of the first half, but saw their lead whittled down to only three going to the break. As the teams headed toward the locker room, Lakers superstar LeBron James appeared to chase down Los Angeles assistant coach Phil Handy.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers: Rajon Rondo Was Happy to Be Traded Away From Los Angeles

The Lakers finally got to wheeling and dealing this week and made a move on the trade market. It was a small move, but one that will impact both teams and players involved. They shipped off Rajon Rondo to Cleveland in exchange for Denzel Valentine, who they are expected to waive to create an open roster spot.
NBA
The Spun

Breaking: Lakers Are Finalizing 3-Team Trade On Monday

The Los Angeles Lakers made some noise in the NBA trade market on Monday morning. Last week, we learned that the Lakers were sending veteran point guard Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Denzel Valentine. Additional details revealed Los Angeles intended to waive Valentine to create an open roster spot.
NBA
Ted Johnson
#Celtics#Td Garden#The Clippers
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Monday’s Kyrie Irving News

After missing nearly half of the 2021-22 NBA season, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving is on the verge of finally making his season debut. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Kyrie is expected to make his season debut this Wednesday in a road game against the Indiana Pacers. The Nets play the Memphis Grizzlies at the Barclays Center tonight, but even if Kyrie was fit, he couldn’t play.
NBA
Boston Celtics
NBA
Basketball
Los Angeles Clippers
Sports
brightsideofthesun.com

Game Preview: Book, Suns visit BI, Pelicans

What: Phoenix Suns (28-8) @ New Orleans Pelicans (13-24) The Phoenix Suns’ 2022 got off to a roaring start on Sunday, as the club throttled the Charlotte Hornets, 133-99. The win was a welcome rebound from a disheartening New Year’s Eve loss to Boston, and the Suns will look to carry their momentum into tonight’s matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans. While Phoenix will continue to lean on their stellar backcourt until the return of several players from health protocols, the chance to see Jalen Smith thrust into legitimate minutes this past week has been downright fun. Well, as long as your name is not Mason Plumlee.
NBA
985thesportshub.com

Brown’s 50-point night powers comeback win for Celtics

Jaylen Brown scored 50 points as the Celtics made a furious charge late to defeat the Orlando Magic 116-111 in overtime at TD Garden on Sunday night. The 7-win Magic erased an early deficit, pulled ahead of the C’s in the third quarter, and held a 14-point advantage with four minutes left. With Terence Ross (33 points) cruising, lackluster Boston defense and tons of turnovers (21 for the game), it looked like the C’s would go from a win over the NBA’s best in the Suns on New Year’s Eve to a loss against one of the league’s worst to kick off 2022.
NBA

