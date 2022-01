The Witcher Season 2 is out on Netflix. Over on Rotten Tomatoes, Netflix's second stab at The Witcher has a critic score of 93, but only a 63 audience score, suggesting some disconnect between critics and the average TV consumer. What's interesting about this is it's the opposite of the first season, which had a 68 critic score but a 91 audience score. So, why does the average Witcher fan not like the second season as much as the first? Well, we don't know, but it likely has to do with further deviation from the source material and a couple of controversial plot points, like Eskel's storyline in the second season (spoilers ahead).

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO