Locke Lord appoints Kimberly Hulsey as its new chief diversity inclusion officer

As CPO at Invicti Security, Sonali Shah has 25 years of experience in product management, marketing, corporate strategy, finance and M&A. Growing up in the Washington, D.C., area I wanted to be a spy. I drove by the entrance to the CIA headquarters off George Washington Memorial Parkway countless times going into the city for school or work. Although my path didn't take that turn, my heart has always been in pursuit of a career that could have a positive impact on the world, and cybersecurity is certainly that. One look at the headlines (SolarWinds, Colonial Pipeline, Kaseya, just to name a few) makes it clear that cybersecurity is an issue of global importance. The continuity, safety and success of our society, frankly, depends on it.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO