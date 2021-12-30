Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Star Denim Richards Show Off His Opera Skills

Ryan Bingham isn’t the only Yellowstone star who is musically inclined. Ryan’s cowboy co-star Denim Richards has some serious singing chops—opera singing chops. Denim, 33, who plays Colby on the Paramount show, has a background in musical theater and began taking opera lessons as a 16-year-old. In fact, to this day, the California native’s favorite vocalist is opera legend Leontyne Price.

And while Ryan Bingham’s Walker gets all of the bunkhouse love as Yelllowstone‘s singing cowboy, Outsider found out that Denim can more than hold his own as a vocalist. During a recent interview, we coaxed Denim into giving us a sample of his melodic prowess—and he did not disappoint. Check out Denim’s vocal skills below.

Denim & Ryan Duet?

Of course, we prodded the good-natured actor to find out if he would ever team with Bingham for a duet album. And in case you didn’t know, Ryan Bingham has released six studio albums—and he’s won a Grammy, Oscar, and Golden Globe, among other awards.

“Yeah,” said Denim while laughing. “Ryan’s working on it. Maybe one day I can convince him to just drag me along with him in the studio. I’m sure that he’ll let me record something, but whether or not it will ever come out, do not get your hopes up. Maybe on the outtakes.”

Interestingly enough, Denim also revealed that he began studying German during his opera training. However, he is currently learning a new language, Kikongo, which is spoken in Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and the surrounding areas.

From German to Kikongo

“I’ve learned a little bit of German now,” said Denim, when asked about his opera training. “Well, years ago, because I had to. When I was first training classically, I was singing in German. So it was something that was very good, now it’s been seven, eight years. And now I’m learning a completely different language. I’m learning a language called Kikongo. So now my German is gone. Actually one of my best friends is German. So now I’m like, ‘I need you to talk to me now more and more,’ because I used to be able to have conversations and now I’m like, ‘Huh?’ So my German is very bad, but one day we will get back, and if we do this interview again, we’ll do half of it in German.”

Watch Outsider‘s full interview with Denim Richards below.