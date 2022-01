Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) (TSX:OGI) has acquired an additional $2.5 million of secured convertible debentures in Hyasynth Biologicals Inc. The move follows the second $2.5 million tranches of financing under the $10 million debenture purchase deal between Organigram Inc. – a subsidiary of the Moncton, New Brunswick-based company – and Hyasynth, which was wrapped up in October 2020.

