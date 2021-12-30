ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
T-Pain Reveals How Much Each DSP Pays, Fans Surprised He Mentions Napster

By Joshua Robinson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver since streaming became widely accepted by fans and music professionals alike, there has been a constant discussion as to how much a stream is worth. Back when album-equivalent units were introduced, Billboard and Neilson infamously decided that 150 streams count as a song sale and 1,500 qualify as an album...

