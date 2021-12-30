ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huge well-known craft store now open at Destiny USA

By Elizabeth Doran
 4 days ago
Syracuse, NY - Hobby Lobby is now open at Destiny USA. The large national retailer of arts and crafts supplies is located in the space...

Mia Rand
4d ago

Remember — Hobby Lobby is owned by Evangelicals who do not believe in diversity or inclusion. It’s odd, because Jesus, Christ did and if you describe yourself as a “Christian”, one would expect some kind of Christlike love for those who are ‘other’, those folks who Jesus loved the most.I don’t spend my money in places where hatred is exhibited and intolerance is an overseer. Sorry, but that’s my personal view of Hobby Lobby, Cracker Barrel, and their ilk. I’d rather spend my money in places that don’t believe that everyone isn’t loved & created, and supported by one loving God.

Best places to visit in 2022 list includes Upstate New York region

Alongside places like Brazil, Australia, Disney World, and even Outer Space, one beautiful Upstate New York region was named one of the top places to visit in the new year. TRAVEL + LEISURE magazine has released their list of “The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2022,” including hometown favorites and far away dream destinations. Only one place in New York state made the list: the Finger Lakes.
LIFESTYLE
State adds testing site in Syracuse as Covid-19 cases continue to surge

Syracuse, N.Y. — As Onondaga County set a record for new Covid-19 cases, the state has added an additional testing site in Syracuse. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday evening announced six new state testing sites to address the recent surge in coronavirus cases. These sites are aimed providing additional testing options in areas of high need throughout the Central New York, Finger Lakes, Hudson Valley, Capital and Western New York regions.
SYRACUSE, NY
