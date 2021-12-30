Huge well-known craft store now open at Destiny USA

Alongside places like Brazil, Australia, Disney World, and even Outer Space, one beautiful Upstate New York region was named one of the top places to visit in the new year. TRAVEL + LEISURE magazine has released their list of “The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2022,” including hometown favorites and far away dream destinations. Only one place in New York state made the list: the Finger Lakes.

LIFESTYLE ・ 12 HOURS AGO