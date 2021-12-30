China ban footballers from having tattoos to set a ‘good example for society’

Chinese authorities have banned players from getting tattoos and have said stars who already have them need to cover them up or remove them.

Defender Zhang Linpeng has previously been told to cover his tattoos while competing for the national team and club Guangzhou FC. He is among a growing group of players who have are getting tattoos.

The General Administration of Sport of China (GAS) said in a statement: “Suggestions for strengthening the management of football players” that the Chinese Football Association would set out disciplinary requirements for national team players.

“National teams at all levels will strictly implement the relevant requirements of the management measures... (and) fully demonstrate the positive spirit of Chinese football players and set a good example for society,” it said.

“The national team and the U23 national team athletes are strictly prohibited from having new tattoos, and those who already have tattoos are advised to remove them themselves.

“If there are special circumstances agreed by the team, (players) must cover up the tattoos during training and matches.”

The authority have also said the U20 level are prohibited from recruiting players with tattoos.

The rule is unlikely to be seen at the World Cup next year as China are fifth in their qualifying group after six rounds of games. The team have failed to qualify for the World Cup since their debut appearance in 2002.