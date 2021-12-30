ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Claws Season 4, Episode 4: Loyalty

By Teresa McCraw
TVOvermind
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThings got a bit shaky on Claws Season 4, Episode 3 as Desna and the ladies officially launched their “multi-level pill pushing organization” with their best clients as their salesperson. However, lately, Desna is pushing everyone to the edge and her controlling behavior threatens to compromise everything that she’s working...

tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

Related
TV Fanatic

Watch Yellowstone Online: Season 4 Episode 8

Protestors arrived on Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 8, and things took a dangerous turn when events got heated. Beth had a plan to fix things, but she also recognized that there was a way for her family to proceed. Meanwhile, Jimmy and Emily's relationship continued to blossom. Elsewhere, Monica and...
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Rick and Morty: Season 4 Episode 8 Review “The Vat of Acid Episode”

Of the 51 episodes currently released from Rick and Morty, only one has received an Emmy award; and it’s “The Vat of Acid Episode”. Widely regarded as the best episode of Rick and Morty by critics and fans alike, this episode takes Morty on a lengthy and emotional journey of self-discovery. It has lasting impacts on his behavior in Season 5 (and the rest of Season 4). As Jessica says in the episode, “It seems like you’ve really found yourself. I like who you found.” It’s a large leap forward for his character, with plenty of the classic Rick and Morty hijinks we’re used to. Let’s get into Season 4 Episode 8!
TV SERIES
arcamax.com

The women of 'Claws' take a last run at the Florida drug game in final season

TNT’s narco drama “Claws” is ending its four-season run in a flurry of drugs, guns and fantastic nail art. The black comedy, which returned last week for its final season, finds its gang of south Florida nail technicians-turned-drug dealers back at square one, having burned — sometimes literally — through both their allies and stash.
FLORIDA STATE
cartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9: Charting the course with January episodes

As many of you out there may know at this point, The Blacklist season 9 is going to be airing its first episode of 2022 on January 6. So what about beyond that? What does the immediate future for the show look like? Just as you would imagine, there is still some uncertainty there.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
Tell-Tale TV

Landscapers Review: Episode 3 (Season 1 Episode 3)

A moment in the spotlight looks much better in the movies than in reality. On Landscapers Season 1 Episode 3, “Episode 3,” Chris begins to learn that lesson the hard way. If Episode 2 is all about understanding Susan, Episode 3 gives Chris his turn. In flashbacks crosscut with the interrogation, we see what his life with Susan and her manipulative parents is really like.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Claws - Episode 4.03 - 4.04 - Ambition / Loyalty - Promo + Press Release

"Chapter Three: Ambition" New, 12/26/2021, Season 4 / Episode 3 , Drama, Comedy, Crime. Desna employs her loyal clients as dealers and recruiters as she seeks to expand her Oxycontin operation through Claws Up; stress rises as the crew tries to manage a criminal enterprise from the start. -- "Chapter...
TV SERIES
substreammagazine.com

Hawkeye Episode Six Review: Season’s Greetings!

Read our previous reviews of Hawkeye here. The issue that could occur with having a six-episode season is the need for the finale to head to resolve quickly. On the other hand, if it overstays its welcome, stories don’t feel as vital as they should. Hawkeye had its work cut out for it. The fifth episode introduced Kingpin as the main enemy; Yelena sought Clint for revenge. Kate has to confront Eleanor. Also, Maya has to do something with the revelatory information she got about her dad’s murder. It’s a daunting task for an episode with an hour runtime, but “So This Is Christmas?” directed by Rhys Thomas mostly gets the job done. There are many setups for things to come (that’s a prevalent motif in the MCU), but for a show that not many people were looking forward to, it did so many things well.
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

The Expanse Season 6 Episode 4 Review: Redoubt

This review of The Expanse contains spoilers. It’s official: The Expanse is clearly treating its final season as though the story were continuing, leaving it up to the viewers to decide where everyone will end up. The emotional beats in “Redoubt” were wonderful and would have been right at home in a ten to thirteen episode season with hopes of renewal. It’s difficult to know how to feel about a story that’s delivering spot-on dialogue, flawless character development, and even a bit of action while simultaneously realizing that its audience will have to be satisfied with comeuppance for Marco Inaros and little else as a series resolution.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Claws#Sales Consultant Of
TVOvermind

Will There Be A Second Season of American Rust?

If you’re a TV fan, you’ll probably agree that 2021 was a great year for TV. Not only did many shows make comebacks after production shutdowns due to COVID-19, but lots of new shows were introduced as well. American Rust was one of Showtime’s shows that was new in 2021, and it quickly became one of the network’s most talked-about series. The show stars Jeff Daniels as a small-town police officer in Pennsylvania who finds himself trying to play both sides of the law after his girlfriend’s son is accused of murder. Along the way, he also finds himself trying to uncover the truth of a very intense drug operation. After a nine-episode first season and an ending that left viewers wanting more, many people can’t help but wonder what’s next for the show. Will there be another season of American Rust? Let’s talk about it.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Meet the Cast of Dynasty Season 5

Since debuting in 2017, the TV series Dynasty has become a pretty big hit for The CW. Based on the 1970s series of the same name, Dynasty follows the Carringtons, a wealthy family who is struggling to navigate the overlapping worlds of business and family. Things get especially tense for the Carringtons when the family’s patriarch marries a woman from a rival family. There’s no doubt that drama is one of the reasons why the show has been so successful, but the cast has also played a major role in the show’s success. With a combination of newcomers and industry vets, Dynasty is fortunate to have a long list of very talented actors who are affiliated with the show. Continue reading to learn more about the cast of the fifth season of Dynasty.
TV SERIES
KHON2

Full episode: Cover2 — Season 9, Episode 12

The penultimate episode of Cover2 is now available in full on demand. The full episode can be seen above. Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Station Eleven Season 1 Episode 1: The Flu That Changed The World

Station Eleven Season 1, Episode 1 can be hard to watch. A deadly virus is ravaging through the city changing life as we know it. It’s difficult to watch because we’re in the midst of a worldwide pandemic and the uncertainty of the future has us all on edge. Nevertheless, the first episode of this limited series is intriguing to say the least. The first scene is of a post-apocalyptic theatre. The entire place is ruined, the seats are turned over and fauna is scattered all over the place. A lanyard abandoned in the ground hints that the last play at the theatre was King Lear. The next scene cuts to ten days prior and the audience is watching a dramatic performance of King Lear. Javeen, a journalist is sitting in the audience when he notices the signs of King Lear having a heart attack. Javeen is no doctor but the claims that he watches a lot of Greys Anatomy. Javeen attempts to save King Lear but when find out that he succumbs to a heart attack. Backstage, Javeen encounters Kirsten a young girl that was part of the play, standing alone in the midst of the chaos. Kirsten’s chaperone seems to have disappeared but because he has a good heart Javeen takes it upon himself to make sure he gets home safe.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TVOvermind

Every Netflix Show Chloe Veitch Has Been On

22-year old Chloe Veitch is slowly but surely becoming a familiar face on Netflix. When we first met her, she was trying to find love the right way on Too Hot to Handle and turned herself quickly into a fan favorite for staying away from the drama. A year later, she would show up on The Circle, and once again get attached to another player, only to end up disappointed. She keeps looking for love in the wrong places but is still her chill, cool self, and that’s why she’s a darling to many. The players on The Circle would agree since she wound up as a runner-up. We’re looking forward to seeing her stick around, but first, here’s a roundup of her Netflix journey so far:
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Yellowstone: ‘No Such Thing as Fair’-Recap

If anyone ever said that life was fair, they were either lying or they didn’t know what they were talking about. The Dutton family is continuing to go their own way in this current episode, but unfortunately for Beth, life just took a huge turn that she wasn’t expecting. Her machinations with Summer have blown up in her face as the activist not only called John into the prison where she’s being held and threatened with a life sentence, but she dimed out Beth without any prompting, making it clear that John had no idea what his daughter had done. The confrontation that was bound to come after was big enough that Rip wanted no part of it, and as a result, he and Carter made their way to the bunkhouse so that John and Beth could have it out. Of course, the end of the conversation wasn’t quite what Beth had been hoping to hear, especially since she’d never expected to hear her father’s disappointment aimed at her. In all the time she’s been fighting to keep her father’s legacy alive, it would appear that she forgot, accidentally or on purpose, what it meant to fight with some measure of dignity.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to “The Circle” Season 1 Cast?

The newest wave of original reality series on Netflix is not only eye-catching but represents entertainment at its best. Whether we are watching singles mingle without touching on Too Hot to Handle, or doing the same at the Love is Blind pods, one can’t deny that all shows are equally captivating, with interesting concepts that keep us glued to the screen. The Circle is no exception. The show is created to mimic social media and involves players being eliminated based on their popularity. The plot twist is that players can enter as themselves, or as a catfish, which makes things complicated. Players could easily bond with each other, only to find it was a lie all along. It’s been more than a year since the first season of The Circle aired. Here’s what the cast has been up to lately:
TV SERIES
People

Claws' Judy Reyes Recalls 'Incredible' Time on Scrubs, Fracturing Hip Before Filming Musical Episode

Scrubs' iconic musical episode remains a standout among the show — and series alum Judy Reyes remembers shooting it like it was yesterday!. Reflecting on the moment, the 54-year-old Claws star — who played RN Carla Espinosa on the comedy — tells PEOPLE exclusively about the major mishap she endured before she was scheduled to film the season 6 episode.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Cobra Kai Season 4 Only Gets Better

For everyone that hasn’t binge-watched season 4 of Cobra Kai, there are going to be spoilers, so be prepared. But for those of us that have gone through all 10 episodes already (yes, we’re nerds, embrace it), this will be more of a recap. Right off the bat, the alliance that Johnny and Daniel formed is, as it should have been expected, rocky as hell since both individuals have a very different style of teaching. But the biggest surprise doesn’t come from their various techniques and how the students handle them, in fact, it doesn’t even come from Eagle Fang or Miyagi-Do at all. Instead, it comes from Cobra Kai, as everyone already knew that Terry Silver was coming back, and anticipated this return since Kreese was heard talking to someone when season 3 concluded. What we didn’t know was that Terry had no designs on coming back to this particular world. In fact, after the fiasco in The Karate Kid Part III, he simply disappeared, and John Kreese became a broken man since Cobra Kai was more or less dead considering that Mike Barnes was the last hope.
TV SERIES
TVLine

This Is Us' Susan Kelechi Watson: 'I Pass the Torch' in Final Season's Follow-Up to Beth's Origin Episode

This Is Us‘ Beth finished Season 5 on a true low. Sure, she had the love of her politically ascendant husband and three great kids. But her dance studio had closed — thanks, COVID — and it looked like her years-long dream of pursuing an arts career was over. However, we know from the flash-forward that jumps to the time of Rebecca’s (likely) deathbed that Beth will preside over a dance academy at some point in the future. So when TVLine got the chance to ask Susan Kelechi Watson about bridging the gap between Sad Present-Day Beth and Dance Academy Boss...
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Meet the Cast of Season 14 of Married at First Sight

To most people, the idea of marrying someone you’ve literally never talked to or seen sounds ridiculous. However, for some people, that option feels like the perfect last resort after years of trying to find the right person. Since its first season, Married at First Sight has used this unique approach to help put couples together. During the show, couples are matched by a panel of ‘experts’. However, cast members don’t get to meet or learn anything about their new partner until their wedding day. Now in its 14th season, the popular Lifetime series is welcoming a new group of potential hopefuls who are looking to find love at first sight. Statistically speaking, the chance of finding a long-lasting marriage through the show is very slim, but these people are more than willing to take their chances. Keep reading to learn more about the cast of season 14 of Married at First Sight.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy