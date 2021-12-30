ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘We’re not going to be able to control this’: On the frontline of London’s deadliest year of teenage murders since 2008

By Thomas Kingsley
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rQP0a_0dZ9gf2e00

It is Wednesday afternoon and officers on the Met Police team tasked with tackling violent crime in Croydon are preparing to head out on patrol. The scale of the challenge becomes immediately clear: moments before they hit the streets, accompanied by an Independent reporter, the officers hear a 25-year-old man has been stabbed seven times in a children’s playground in broad daylight.

A recreational space where young children would usually play after school is now doubling as a scene in “London’s violence epidemic”, covered in police tape with air ambulance positioned to lift the victim to emergency care.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31gzJ8_0dZ9gf2e00

London has seen its deadliest year of teenage murder since 2008, with experts on the frontline warning that the situation will worsen without drastic change.

Knife incidents occur at least three times a week, but police insist this number would be significantly higher without their proactive efforts to tackle the issue. This includes attempts to disrupt violence between gangs based in New Addington council estates only minutes apart.

However, challenges of distrust and aggravation toward police within the community were apparent patrolling New Addington high street. Immediately noticing the unit’s unmarked police car, young people moved to vacate the area, not wanting to engage with police on any level. Or when stopping a car possibly linked to crime, the frustration and anger were palpable among the three young people – all black – indignant that they were being searched and unable to know the full reasons why.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IWBiL_0dZ9gf2e00

No drugs or weapons were recovered in the search and although the controversial tactic has been criticised by some experts, officers in the unit maintained its importance in their commitment to getting dangerous weapons off the street. Our longest siren run of the evening involved racing across the borough in search of a possible knife after a headteacher called warning that a violent ex-pupil was harassing students outside the school. By the time we arrived in the south Croydon area, almost 20 minutes away, the individual was nowhere to be seen.

Hawa Haragakizam’s 15-year-old son Tamim was stabbed to death in Woolwich, south London last summer on his way back from school. “What is the government doing? What are people doing? Are we going to normalise this monster behaviour?” Ms Haragakizam told The Independent . She added that Tamim’s friends have needed counselling since his death. Whenever she can she says she picks his friends up from school to keep them safe.

“I was so proud of him: he had ambitions, he loved his friends, he loved me. I feel like we have to do something. It’s painful to see parents going through this; people are in fear and they don’t know what to do,” Ms Haragakizam said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cQi2r_0dZ9gf2e00

Shaun Patterson’s 16-year-old son Drekwon was stabbed to death in Brent earlier this year in February. He said the streets are not safe for young people. “Something’s not right if so many killings can take place,” he told The Independent . “When there’s a killing I don’t see headline news, Boris doesn’t come to shut us all down and talk to us – it’s just being allowed. I’m not blaming the system but their plan is not working right now; 28 people died this year and still nothing is being done.”

Shadow policing minister Sarah Jones told The Independent that the government had “dropped the ball” on crime and youth violence for the past decade with cuts to policing, youth provision and a booming drug market all leading to the record number of teenage homicides in London.

“For many years now, since about 2018, there’s been a big push for a public health approach that looks at violence like a disease that spreads and tries to put in really effective measures policing and prevention to stop it from spreading,” the founder of the All Party-Parliamentary Group on Knife Crime and Violence Reduction said.

“What the government did in response to those calls was say that they have a public health approach in their serious violence strategy but they’ve done it in a piecemeal way,” she added.

The Croydon Central MP lamented the government’s shortsightedness in tackling key contributing factors such as school exclusions and warned that youth violence would not turn around without adequate resources for both prevention and policing.

Consultant trauma surgeon Duncan Bew, a member of the youth violence commission, echoed Ms Jones’s calls for a public health approach to youth violence.

“There’s been a tendency toward funding solutions for the consequences of violence rather than the causes of the problem and focusing on punitive measures rather than prevention,” Mr Bew said.

“There needs to be realistic expectations. There are significant unmet needs within the provision to support young people. We’re doing our very best to deal with the consequences but we need to address the root causes, otherwise you’re always firefighting.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wXGaV_0dZ9gf2e00

The chief executive of the youth violence charity Power the Fight, Ben Lindsay, warned of the dangers that undiagnosed trauma and poverty would have on young people, insisting that today’s record youth violence is a result of 15 years of cuts to youth services and policing. He added that the pandemic created a “perfect storm” for violence.

“Ask any practitioner in this field working between 2010 and now; they would have said the trajectory we’re moving in is where we’re not going to be able to control this situation because young people have not been given the support, they’ve not been given the role models, the resources these charities had is being stripped away,” Mr Lindsay said.

Commander Alex Murray, the Metropolitan Police ’s lead on violent crime told The Independent that although there had been a decline in knife and gun offences in 2021, more had to be done to build trust with communities most affected by crime, also citing police cuts, social media and the growing drug market and poverty as contributing factors to violence.

“Cuts are still an issue. There’s not enough money to go round, we’ve had recessions and Covid – everyone has to make choices. Yes, it would be great to have universal youth provision everywhere but local authorities have limited money,” Mr Murray said.

He added: “Young people from black communities trust police less than average. Just where the trust needs to be greatest it’s most fragile. We need to spend time building relationships with families and charities and NGOs showing that our motivations are good.”

Comments / 27

Alex
3d ago

Blm on blm crime everywhere …. They’re just as bad as Covid and every other disease… everywhere they go … they destroy what’s there .

Reply(2)
17
FreetheWorkers
3d ago

now you know how the States feel after we let them breed uncontrolled on government funding, best thing to do is ride out the storm, they're only killing themselves

Reply(3)
7
Dave Smith
1d ago

But when about 5% of the population commit over 50% of the violent crimes...there's something there. It's clearly more than a "there's crime everywhere & everyone does it" scenario.

Reply(3)
5
Related
The Independent

Two teenagers arrested after 16-year-old stabbed to death

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death, police said. The youths, aged 16 and 17, have been detained in connection with the death of Ramarni Crosby in the Tredworth area of Gloucester. The teenager, known as Marni to family and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#South London#Violent Crime#Poverty#New Addington Council
The Independent

Three teenagers charged with 16-year-old’s murder

Three teenagers have been charged with the murder of a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death, police said.The boys – aged 15, 16 and 17 – will appear before Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court on Monday accused of killing of Ramarni Crosby in the Tredworth area of Gloucester The teenager, known as Marni who was from the Frampton on Severn area of Gloucestershire suffered multiple stab wounds on the evening of Wednesday December 15 in Stratton Road. He died at the scene.Detective Chief Inspector Mark Almond, from Gloucestershire Police’s major crime investigation team, said: “These charges are a significant...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teenager arrested on suspicion of murdering 16-year-old boy in west London

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a teenage boy was fatally stabbed in west London earlier this week.The Metropolitan Police force has said officers arrested the boy at an address in Hillingdon on Sunday and he is being held in custody.Officers attended reports of a 16-year-old suffering a puncture wound at Philpot’s Farm open space close to Heather Lane in Yiewsley, Hillingdon, just after 7.30pm on Thursday.London Ambulance Service paramedics were also at the scene, but he was pronounced dead at around 8.25pm.The victim’s family, who are being supported by specialist officers, have been informed.Formal...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Pc jailed for attacking members of the public ‘found dead at home’

A police officer jailed after being caught on camera assaulting members of the public has been found dead.Declan Jones was reported to have been discovered at an address in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire on Tuesday.It is believed he had recently been released from prison, having been jailed for assaulting two people – including a 15-year-old boy – on consecutive days during the first coronavirus lockdown in England.A West Mercia Police spokesman said: “On December 28, officers were called to an address in Bromsgrove following reports of concern for the welfare of a man in his 30s.“Sadly, the man was pronounced dead...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Knife victim’s mother copes with devastating loss by fighting for change

A mother whose 15-year-old son died from a single stab wound on his way home from school has said she will always feel pain but has no time “to just sit down and cry” as she fights to stop further lives being lost.Hawa Haragakiza, 33, vowed to campaign for change after her eldest child Tamim Ian Habimana was killed in Woolwich, south-east London in July.Tamim’s death is one of 29 teenage homicides in London in 2021, which surpasses the most recent high of 27 seen in 2017, and equals the previous peak of 29 teenage murders in the capital...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

London teen homicides: Boy's stabbing is record 30th killing

A 16-year-old boy has died after being stabbed in west London, making him the 30th teenage homicide in the capital in 2021, surpassing a peak of 29 in 2008. The fatal stabbing on Thursday evening happened shortly after a 15-year-old boy was also found fatally wounded in Ashburton Park, Croydon, south London.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teenager stabbed to death in park

A murder investigation has been launched after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Ashburton Park, Croydon south London.Police officers went to the scene shortly after 7pm on Thursday.They gave first aid to the boy before the ambulance service arrived but he was pronounced dead at 7.36 pm.Detectives in #Croydon have launched a murder investigation after a 15-year-old boy was found with stab injuries.📞101 and give CAD 5443/30Dec if you have any information. More here: https://t.co/LDFGeFJg0O— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) December 30, 2021The victim’s family have been informed but formal identification has not yet taken place. A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.No arrests have been made and police have asked anyone with information to call them via 101 quoting reference CAD 5443/30Dec.To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Read More Anger at reports PM will be cleared again of breaching ministerial codeHospital numbers rise as Covid-19 cases hit new highCalls for NHS staff to be given priority access to lateral flow tests
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Two boys stabbed to death in separate incidents an hour apart as grim record set

Murder investigations have been launched after two boys were stabbed to death in separate incidents within an hour of each other on Thursday evening, making 2021 the bloodiest year on record for teenage homicides in London.A 16-year-old boy was fatally wounded at Philpot’s Farm Yiewsley, west London, and was pronounced dead at 8.25pm.It followed the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old boy in Ashburton Park, Croydon south London, who was pronounced dead at 7.36pm.No arrests have been made, and neither victim has been named yet by the Metropolitan Police.Scotland Yard said there was no intelligence to link the two...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boy, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon named by police

A 15-year-old boy stabbed to death on Thursday has been named by police.Zaian Aimable-Lina died at the scene of the attack in Ashburton Park, Croydon south London shortly after 7.30pm.The Metropolitan Police said a post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as a stab wound to the heart.A 15-year-old boy remains in custody on suspicion of murder.A second fatal stabbing, this time of a 16-year-old boy in Yiewsley, west London, less than an hour later, made 2021 the bloodiest year on record for teenage homicides in London. Read More Life-saving ambulance defibrillator stolen minutes into new yearPatel plans to ‘crack down’ on eco-protesters and asylum claims in 2022‘Dark cloud’ over communities after crash deaths of three friends, funeral told
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Second arrest in connection with fatal stabbing of teenager in park

A second teenager has been arrested following the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old in a south London park.Zaian Aimable-Lina died at the scene of the attack in Ashburton Park, Croydon south London, shortly after 7.30pm on Thursday.A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder late on Saturday and is being held at a south London police station, the Metropolitan Police said.Another 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday and has since been released on bail to a date in late January.Officers called to reports of an assault in Ashburton Park found Zaian with stab injuries.Despite...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Yahya Sharif death: Police name man sought over fatal stabbing

Police have named a man they want to trace in connection with the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Yahya Sharif. Mr Sharif, from Nechells in Birmingham, was found seriously injured in the Small Heath area of the city on Friday 10 December and died at the scene. West Midlands Police said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

412K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy