ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

CES 2022 Still on for Las Vegas, Amid Wave of New Cancellations Over COVID Concerns

By Todd Spangler
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago

With less than a week before it’s set to kick off, the 2022 CES trade show remains set to take place in person in Las Vegas — even as more companies continue to bail on the conference because of the resurgence of COVID infections.

The latest companies to axe their CES in-person plans amid the surge in COVID cases in the U.S. and elsewhere tied to the the omicron variant include AT&T, AMD, BMW, IBM, Lenovo, Mercedes-Benz and Procter & Gamble. The Consumer Technology Association , the trade group that owns and produces CES, has tried to reassure attendees and exhibitors that it is employing extensive safety measures on the ground in Las Vegas for the event.

On Thursday, research firm GfK announced that it will shift its CES presentation on automotive tech into virtual client event. “Acting on growing concerns over employee health, GfK will not present in person at CES 2022 in Las Vegas,” the company said.

Previously, Microsoft, Google, Intel, Amazon, iHeartRadio, Meta (Facebook’s new corporate name) and T-Mobile were among those announcing that they would not be attending the show, which is scheduled to run Jan. 5-8 in Sin City. T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert had been on tap to deliver one of the confab’s keynotes. In addition, MediaLink canceled its 2022 CES events and Variety is shifting the CES Entertainment Summit to a virtual streaming event on Jan. 27 .

LG, Sony and Samsung are among the major exhibitors that as of this writing are still planning on having a presence at CES. This Monday, Samsung released a teaser video promising “an extraordinary surprise” from the South Korean consumer-electronics giant at the trade show. Panasonic shifted its press day to a digital-only event but for now expects to have “limited” on-site staffing at CES.

According to CTA president/CEO Gary Shapiro, canceling the trade show would “hurt thousands of smaller companies, entrepreneurs and innovators who have made investments in building their exhibits and are counting on CES for their business, inspiration and future.” On the other hand, “If we do not cancel, we face the drumbeat of press and other critics who tell the story only through their lens of drama and big name companies,” he said in a Dec. 24 post on LinkedIn .

“CES will and must go on,” Shapiro wrote. “It will have many more small companies than large ones. It may have big gaps on the show floor. Certainly, it will be different from previous years. It may be messy. But innovation is messy. It is risky and uncomfortable.”

Regarding companies that have reduced their physical presence at CES 2022 to protect their employees from COVID infection, Shapiro wrote that “we understand their concerns.” He also said CTA staff have “raised this issue with me, and I told employees that anyone with concerns would not be required to travel to Las Vegas.”

In a Dec. 22 announcement, the CTA — which touts CES as “The Most Influential Tech Event in the World” — reiterated the precautions it is taking to prevent the transmission of COVID.

“CES 2022 will be in person on January 5-8 in Las Vegas with strong safety measures in place, and our digital access is also available for people that don’t wish to, or can’t travel to Las Vegas,” the trade group said. “Our mission remains to convene the industry and give those who cannot attend in person the ability to experience the magic of CES digitally.”

In his Christmas Eve post, CTA’s Shapiro asserted, “I will feel safer at CES with our vaccine and masking mandate than I do when I’m running everyday errands, including food shopping!” He added that the trade org’s consultants “concluded CES would have no measurable effect on Las Vegas and its ability to deal with any new spike in COVID-19.”

Correction: An earlier version of this story said Qualcomm had canceled plans to be at CES 2022. In fact, according to a company representative, “We have not pulled out and will be at the show, hosting a press conference on Monday [Jan. 3] at 11 a.m. PT.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Variety

Top 100 Telecasts of 2021: ‘NCIS,’ ‘Yellowstone,’ NFL Dominate, as Oscars Fail to Make the Cut

Without fail, the Academy Awards always winds up as one of the top 10 most-watched telecasts of the year in primetime. Until 2021. In a stunner, the Oscars didn’t even make this year’s list of the entire top 100. That’s a tremendous fall from grace for the ceremony, which in 2020 was TV’s No. 2 entertainment telecast, with 24.3 million viewers — behind only the post-Super Bowl airing of “The Masked Singer.” This year’s plunge to 10.7 million viewers puts it way down on the full list. Besides sports, that means more people watched 21 different episodes of “NCIS,” nine episodes...
NFL
Variety

Ryan Seacrest and Liza Koshy Talk COVID Safety at ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

Hollywood has all but given up on ringing in 2022. COVID’s highly transmissible Omicron variant, which has ripped through the country at a shockingly fast rate, has prompted a wave of New Year’s Eve entertainment cancellations. Fox scrapped its “New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast,” and Phish rescheduled their “New Year’s Run” concerts. Still, the annual mainstay event for the past five decades will endure: “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” hosted by master-of-ceremonies veteran Ryan Seacrest and Forbes ’30 Under 30′ alum Liza Koshy. The ABC special is well-seasoned, with 50 years of experience hyping up the nation until the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

Hollywood Pays Tribute to Betty White: ‘Our National Treasure’

Hollywood dignitaries, from Ryan Reynolds to Seth Meyers, took to social media on Friday to pay tribute to the late Betty White. White, the 99-year-old “Golden Girls” star, TV trailblazer and cultural icon whose legendary career spanned eight decades, died Thursday night at her home in Brentwood. White died just shy of what would have been a milestone 100th birthday on Jan. 17. Ryan Reynolds, who starred alongside White in “The Proposal” wrote on Twitter, “The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas, NV
Health
Las Vegas, NV
Cars
Las Vegas, NV
Coronavirus
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Health
Local
Nevada Coronavirus
Nevada State
Nevada Cars
news3lv.com

T-Mobile CEO cancels keynote address at CES 2022 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — T-Mobile's CEO has canceled his keynote address planned for CES 2022 in Las Vegas next month, the telecommunications company has announced. Mike Sievert will not appear either in-person or virtually for the annual tech conference, scheduled for Jan. 5-8. T-Mobile also says it will "significantly...
LAS VEGAS, NV
kdal610.com

Facebook will not attend CES in person over COVID-19 concerns

(Reuters) – Facebook parent Meta Platforms inc said on Tuesday it will not attend the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas next month as concerns grow about the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus. “Out of an abundance of caution and care for our employees, we won’t be...
INTERNET
Observer

Tech Companies Are Cancelling CES 2022 Attendance Amid Omicron Concerns

A growing number of tech companies are pulling out of next year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas amid rising concerns over the omicron variant of COVID-19. Amazon, Twitter, Pinterest, Facebook parent Meta, and several news outlets have all decided not to attend CES 2022 in person, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Shapiro
The Verge

CES 2022 loses Microsoft in Las Vegas over COVID fears

Microsoft is the latest company to drop a physical presence at CES, as the increased prevalence of COVID-19 spooks exhibitors. It joins a growing list of major companies ditching the world’s largest technology show. “After reviewing the latest data on the rapidly evolving COVID environment, Microsoft has decided not...
PUBLIC HEALTH
news3lv.com

T-Mobile, others, pull away from CES amid Covid concerns

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Consumer Electronics Show or CES is scheduled to kick off two weeks from Thursday but efforts to return to normal after the annual tech conference was canceled last year are suddenly being hindered by the raging Omicron variant. T-Mobile's CEO canceled his planned address.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Linkedin#Vehicles#At T#Mercedes Benz#Procter Gamble#Gfk#Ces 2022#Iheartradio#T Mobile#Medialink#Ces Entertainment Summit#Lg#South Korean#Cta
cdcgamingreports.com

Las Vegas: Major firms decide against attending CES due to omicron concerns

Several major companies have pulled out of attending the biggest U.S. technology conference next month in Las Vegas over growing concerns about the rapid spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. T-Mobile, Twitter, Facebook’s parent company Meta, and others have announced plans to scale back or outright cancel their planned in-person...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Sun

More Las Vegas flights canceled as airlines struggle with COVID, weather

More than two dozen flights were canceled today at the Las Vegas airport, with more than 1,000 flights scrubbed nationwide as airlines struggle with COVID-induced staff shortages and bad weather. Joe Rajchel, a spokesman for Harry Reid International Airport, said that as of noon, 27 flights were called off —...
LAS VEGAS, NV
North Platte Telegraph

CES gadget show back in Vegas, but warily amid COVID-19

A long-simmering question in the tech world will finally get its answer as the influential gadget show returns to the Las Vegas Strip after a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. "We know it will be a smaller show this year, for obvious reasons," said Jean Foster, senior vice president...
ELECTRONICS
cdcgamingreports.com

Las Vegas: Unknowns still abound for CES, city’s largest annual trade show

CES has always been the city’s largest annual trade show, but with the uncertainties surrounding COVID-19, it’s possible it could be dethroned this year. No one really knows just how many people will arrive this week for CES, which is facing challenges because of the rapid spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Panasonic
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
IBM
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
AMD
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Google
AFP

Nibbling cats and Covid masks: First look at CES tech show

A finger-nibbling plush cat and a cooling fan for the ever-present anti-Covid mask: the CES tech show in Las Vegas on Monday offered a glimpse of the offerings at this year's meet-up. He transformed that impulse into a small, battery-powered plush creature that nibbles gently on your finger.
PETS
KDWN

CES stages a wary Vegas return amid COVID-19

(AP) – Is anyone going to CES this year? A long-simmering question in the tech world will finally get its answer as one of the world’s biggest gadget shows returns to the Las Vegas strip after a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The sprawling exhibition floors open Wednesday during another winter of ongoing wariness about the safety of indoor crowds and international travel as the omicron variant spreads around the world. The CTA by late December was anticipating between 50,000 and 75,000 attendees for this week’s conference, down from more than 170,000 who came for the last in-person gathering two years ago.
LAS VEGAS, NV
cdcgamingreports.com

Las Vegas: CES shortened to 3 days as a COVID precaution

CES 2022 will close a day early as an additional COVID-19 safety measure, the Consumer Technology Association announced Friday. The show originally was set to run from Wednesday through Jan. 8 but now will close on Jan. 7 at 6 p.m., according to a news release. In the CTA’s original...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Variety

Variety

43K+
Followers
44K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy