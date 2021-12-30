ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LL Cool J Tests Positive For COVID, Cancels 'New Years Rockin' Eve' Show

By Kiyonna Anthony
 4 days ago

Photo: Getty Images

LL Cool J was set to take the stage at this year's Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022 , but ultimately pulled out after testing positive for COVID-19. The Grammy Award winning music legend said in a statement :

“I know it’s disappointing to the millions of fans but my test came back positive for COVID, which means I’ll no longer be able to perform as scheduled at ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,' We were ready and I was really looking forward to ringing in 2022 in my hometown in a special way, but for now I wish everyone a healthy and happy New Year. The best is yet to come!“

The 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee was set to perform a slew of his hits on the New Year’s Rockin’ Eve stage in Times Square, however, the show must go on. Classic rock band Journey is still slated to perform, as well as Latin pop star Karol G . Chloe Bailey was set to take the stage to perform her 2021 hit "Have Mercy", but ultimately pulled out of the ABC special. Other performances throughout the night include Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker, Macklemore with Ryan Lewis and Windset, Big Boi and Sleepy Brown, Don Omar, One Republic, French Montana, Mae Muller, Maneskin, Masked Wolf, Polo G, and Walker Hayes.

Billy Porter will host and perform in New Orleans for the central time countdown, and Ciara will host the Los Angeles countdown with guest performers AJR and Daisy the Great. The 2022 edition of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve begins Friday, December 31 at 8pm ET.

Get well soon, LL!

In Style

Miley Cyrus Called Out Pete Davidson's Relationship with Kim Kardashian in the Most Hilarious Way

Miley Cyrus just put Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's relationship on blast. On Thursday, Miley and Pete appeared together on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote their upcoming New Year's Eve special, and at one point, the singer trolled the comedian over his budding romance with Kardashian by hilariously remixing the lyrics to Yvonne Fair's "It Should Have Been Me." Midway into her performance, Miley walked off stage and over to Davidson, sitting on Fallon's desk with one leg over the SNL star's chair as she began singing, "Pete Davidson, how you gonna do this to me. It should have been me. In that Lamborghini leaving that nice a— restaurant."
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Blake Shelton Drops Big Announcement on Instagram Ahead of ‘The Voice’ Finale

Blake Shelton couldn’t be prouder about his latest exciting project. Ahead of The Voice season 21 semifinals and finale, the Grammy-nominated country singer announced that the deluxe version of his 12th studio album, Body Language, has officially hit shelves everywhere. As fans may know, Blake originally released the collection of songs in May, which includes the hit “Happy Anywhere” featuring his wife, Gwen Stefani. Now, the Oklahoma native is treating folks to more new songs.
CELEBRITIES
BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

