This Clip Of Kyrie Irving Is Going Viral

By Ben Stinar
 4 days ago

On Wednesday, Kyrie Irving returned to the Brooklyn Nets, and participated in his first practice of the season.

On Wednesday, Kyrie Irving practiced with the Brooklyn Nets for the first time this season, and the clip of him back with the team is gaining a lot of traction on Twitter.

SNY's Nets Videos posted a video of Irving back with the team at practice, and it has nearly 400,000 views in less than 24-hours.

Irving is seen getting shots up, and All-Star teammate Kevin Durant is also in the video.

The Nets are allowing Irving to be a part-time player and play in their road games.

Even without Irving they have been the best team in the Eastern Conference at 23-9 in their first 32 games of the season.

With Irving (even just for road games), their chances of winning an NBA title just got a lot better.

  DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list.
  STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA.

The latest coverage of all things NBA

