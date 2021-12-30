The FIFTY ‘Summit Fever’: Townsend Heads for the Hardest Line Yet

Jordan Brand has recently turned several of its popular Air Jordan silhouettes into golf shoes and continuing that trend is a pair of Air Jordan 1 Golf styles coming soon.
Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the forthcoming Air Jordan 1 Low Golf on Instagram yesterday, which revealed the silhouette in the classic “Chicago” and the new “Wolf Grey” makeups.
The first “Chicago” iteration of the shoe features a low-cut white leather upper that’s coupled with red overlay panels on the mudguard, eyestay and heel counter along with a black Swoosh branding on the sides. Unlike its basketball counterpart,...
