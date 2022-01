The new year is about looking ahead, so join the Blue Zone as we take a look at Duke men's basketball's upcoming recruiting classes:. Six commitments. Three consensus five-star recruits. The nation’s top recruiting class. Head coach-in-waiting Jon Scheyer’s top-notch Class of 2022 commits don’t need too many words to describe their greatness. The numbers speak for themselves, and with plenty of this year’s contributors expected to head off to the NBA draft after this season, Scheyer is making sure the Blue Devils don’t miss a beat between this season and next season.

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO