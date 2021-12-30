ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Cassette tapes and vinyl records sales are on the rise in part to ABBA’s comeback

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yzps9_0dZ9e5TR00

Cassette tapes and vinyl record sales are doing just fine, thanks, in part to legendary Swedish pop group ABBA.

In a recent BBC report, ABBA, alongside other notable musicians, caused vinyl sales to increase this year, with the UK reaching 5 million record sales for the first time since 1991.

In the past year, vinyl sales increased 8 per cent throughout 2020, partly due to blockbuster albums by Adele, Ed Sheeran and ABBA.

ABBA’s release of their 2021 album Voyage, their first in over 40 years, sold 29,891 copies in the first week of its release alone. According to Official Charts Company, the album soon became the century’s fastest vinyl seller.

Even though the group’s album overshadowed Adele’s, the singer’s newest album, 30, sold so incredibly well on vinyl that it was slightly blamed for causing a shortage in vinyls, as reported in Variety.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Sony Music sources toldVariety that there were 500,000 pre-order vinyl record copies were manufactured in the months leading up to her release. This definitely may have caused a strain on the vinyl supply chain.

However, there is currently more of a demand for the material than the capacity to manufacture them.

Since last year, CDs saw a decrease in sales at 12 per cent, and only 14 million discs were sold in the UK. This is the smallest amount since 1988, six years after this format was brought about in the country.

Cassettes saw more success with sales than CDs in 2021, with sales continuing to grow for the ninth year in a row. The sale amount is still pretty low, with just 190,000 tapes sold this year.

BBC further said that this trend may have to do with marketing purposes as many artists offer signed cassettes on their websites which are often in “bundles with CD or vinyl copies of the same album.”

Overall, this year’s top-selling cassettes included the no.1 spot for Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour and Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres, to name a couple.

Comments / 2

Related
BBC

Vinyl sales soared again in 2021, thanks to Abba

Albums by Adele, Abba and Ed Sheeran helped vinyl sales in the UK top five million for the first time since 1991. Almost a quarter of the albums bought this year (23%) were on vinyl, with Abba's Voyage the biggest-seller. It marks the format's 14th consecutive year of growth, with...
MUSIC
101 WIXX

Adele’s ﻿’30’ ﻿is now the top-selling vinyl record of 2021

Adele swept away all the competition for the best-selling album of the year, and now has dominated another category — vinyl. 30 is officially the top-selling vinyl record of the year. 30﻿ has dominated not only the ﻿Billboard ﻿200 chart for the past four weeks, it also claimed the...
MUSIC
dakotanewsnow.com

Total Drag keeping vinyl records alive

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A lot of us listen to a lot of our favorite tunes on our phones, and it’s amazing what we can find at the touch of a button. Yet, over the last several years, and especially during the pandemic, places like Total Drag record store have opened up a whole new world for music lovers.
MUSIC
mixmag.net

Vinyl sales reach highest level in 30 years

2021 has seen a boom in UK vinyl sales as almost a quarter of the albums bought this year (23%) were on vinyl. Vinyl sales in the UK surpassed five million for the first time since 1991, thanks to albums by Adele, ABBA, and Ed Sheeran- BBC reports. ABBA's 'Voyage'...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Adele
The Independent

Voices: Vinyl sales are at a high – but owning records is a pointless endeavour

Abba, not content with dominating the charts – and wedding playlists – for decades are also now responsible for a resurgence in the sale of vinyl records, which, according to the BBC, has reached its highest level in more than three decades.What’s going on? Vinyl is fragile and unreliable – it scratches easily and jumps irritatingly with any nearby vibrations. And it takes up space. So much space. I should know, a third of my dining room is dedicated to my husband’s precious LP collection. He’s travelled miles to record fairs and spent hours searching through hundreds of records...
ENTERTAINMENT
nowdecatur.com

Kid Cudi Sets Rap Sales Record For Vinyl

Kid Cudi ends the year setting a record with the highest Rap sales for vinyl. According to Billboard, he sold 41,500 copies of Man on the Moon III, in December. That means he broke the record for the biggest vinyl sales week for both a male artist and a rap album – in Nielsen history.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Last Weeks Vinyl Sales Reach 30- Year High

According to Billboard, during the week of December 23, Americans bought 2.11 million vinyl records. It is the biggest sales record since they started being tracked by SoundScan in 1991. The top selling leaders include Kid Cudi’s Man on the Moon III: The Chosen with 41,500 copies and Adele’s 30 selling 59,000 copies. Cudi took to Instagram to thank his fans by saying, “This is HUGE. I wanna thank everyone who went out and copped the vinyl! This is all because of YOU! I LOVE YOU ALL,”. This also makes Adele’s 30 5th week in a row topping the charts of Billboard’s weekly Vinyl Albums charts. 2021 is the second year where vinyl has outsold CDs with 2020 being the first year CDs were outsold in 34 years. The RIAA reported on the trend back in September of 2020 and again earlier this year in February where they reported that vinyl record sales have increased by 30% during the pandemic. This demand for vinyl could be at risk due to lack of supply from a combination of issues such as the vinyl manufacturing plant Apollo Masters being destroyed in a massive fire and artists such as Adele and Billie Eilies pushing supply to their limits. These events have caused Napalm Records and Austorvinyl to team up in a strategic business relationship to increase capacity for vinyl manufacturing. With Austrovinyl being the top vinyl pressing plant in all of Europe and Napalm Records being one of the top Rock and Metal record labels, the duo hope to work together to establish a brand new vinyl pressing plant. Along with increasing the supply of vinyl the two hope to provide a sense of community within the music industry in Europe by providing a clear view into the manufacturing process. The plan is to let viewers experience the manufacturing process first hand and then allow them to listen to freshly pressed vinyls at a club or cafe.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vinyl#Abba#Record Sales#Cassette#On The Rise#Swedish#Official Charts Company#Sony Music
Paste Magazine

Record Time: New & Notable Vinyl Releases (December 2021)

Record Time is Paste’s monthly column that takes a glimpse into the wide array of new vinyl releases currently flooding record stores around the world. Rather than run down every fresh bit of wax in the marketplace, we’ll home in on special editions, reissues and unusual titles that come across our desk with an interest in discussing both the music and how it is pressed and presented. This month, that includes a must-have collection of vintage Afrobeat, spiritual jazz and songs rescued from the long delayed Wrens album.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Kid Cudi Makes History As 'MOTM III' Smashes Vinyl Sales Records: 'This Is HUGE'

Kid Cudi‘s Man on the Moon III: The Chosen finally arrived on vinyl earlier this month — and it’s made a big splash. According to Billboard, the album sold 41,500 vinyl copies in the last week, making it the fourth best-selling album of the period behind only Adele’s 30, Taylor Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) and Bo Burnham’s Inside (The Songs).
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Vinyl Earns Biggest Sales Week Since 1991

Vinyl just had its best sales week in three decades. Americans bought 2.11 million copies of vinyl records in the week ending on Dec. 23, marking the biggest sales week for vinyls since MRC Data began tracking music sales back in 1991, Billboard reports. It’s a 45% increase from the week prior (1.46 million), suggesting the spike can be attributed to the holiday shopping season.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Music
The FADER

Christmas week vinyl sales top 2 million

Americans bought 2.11 million vinyl records last week, Billboard reports. The figure marks the first time the single-week total has topped 2 million since MRC Data (formerly SoundScan) started tracking music sales in 1991. Sales clearly benefited from last-minute Christmas shopping — the number was up 45 percent from the previous week, when 1.46 million units were sold — but the new high also demonstrates a trend of significant growth on a broader scale: 2020's Christmas week total was 1.84 million.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

The Darkness's Dan Hawkins on his love for ABBA

It was when they were kids in the '80s that Dan Hawkins and his older brother Justin discovered the pop genius of ABBA. And in the early 2000s, when their own band The Darkness made it big, they scored a huge hit with Love Is Only A Feeling, a power ballad in which Dan replicated the amazing acoustic guitar sound in one of ABBA’s classic songs. “People don’t even think about it,” Dan says, “but the guitars in ABBA play a major role...”
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

TASCAM Unveils New Cassette Tape for Groundbreaking Portastudio Cassette Recorders

TASCAM is celebrating its 50th anniversary with its newest cassette type, the TASCAM Master 424 Studio C-60 High Bias Type II Cobalt. The limited edition release was developed alongside the National Audio Company and is billed as a “genuine high bias cobalt oxide cassette.” TASCAM promises a 4db sound increase in comparison to the regular Type II cassettes, low distortion and “unmatched musical clarity” when used in tandem with the goundbreaking Portastudio cassette recorders, which was the first ever portable home studio with both a mixer and a multi-track recorder.
ELECTRONICS
bravewords.com

Are Your Vinyl Records Haunted? - Music's Greatest Mysteries Delves Into The Secrets Of Backmasking; Video

AXS TV has released a new episode of Music's Greatest Mysteries, which can be viewed below. A message reads: "What's the satanic truth behind playing records backwards? In the modern era, the music of Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones, and The Beatles were supposedly afflicted by hidden messages. This took the form of backmasking, a term meaning playing lyrics in reverse. This episode of Music's Greatest Mysteries delves into the secrets of backmasking."
MUSIC
Indy100

T-Pain seemingly reveals how much musical artists make from streaming services

T-Pain is one of the most recent artists to reveal the amount of money that can be made from streaming platforms. On Tuesday, the musical artist - known for his use of autotune - took to his Twitter to share a post showing the number of streams an artist would receive on some of the world’s most reputable streaming platforms to make only one US dollar.
MUSIC
Indy100

Indy100

147K+
Followers
7K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy