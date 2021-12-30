ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benefits of higher doses of dexamethasone to be tested in severe COVID-19

Dec 30 (Reuters) - British scientists said here on Thursday they would study whether higher doses of a cheap and widely used steroid called dexamethasone will work better for patients with severe COVID-19 compared with current doses being given.

Last year, the same scientists conducting the large trial, dubbed RECOVERY, showed here that dexamethasone was able to save the lives of COVID-19 patients in what was called a "major breakthrough" in the coronavirus pandemic. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

