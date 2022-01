Life thriving under such extreme conditions – in the dark and at extremely low temperatures – is a complete surprise. The lion’s share of the Antarctic coast is surrounded by ice shelves or ice shelves: large floating areas of ice fed by glaciers and connected to the land. Together they cover approximately 1.6 million square kilometers of water and the sea floor underneath. Primary water is not very attractive due to the presence of those ice shelves; The weather is very dark and cold. However, there is life in those waters. In fact; There is a thriving ecosystem with a wide variety of species. The researchers write this in the journal current biology.

SCIENCE ・ 13 DAYS AGO