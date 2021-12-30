Waldorf men and women fall in return from break

Arizona State (5-7, 1-1) at California (8-5, 1-1) Last time: The teams played twice last season with ASU winning each, 70-62 at Cal and 72-68 at home. About the Sun Devils: ASU last played on Dec.19, losing to San Francisco. This is a game originally scheduled for mid January that was moved to give better flexibility later if a game needs to be rescheduled. The top player has been senior F Kimani Lawrence (11.3 ppg, 8.2 ppg) who has six double-doubles already. D.J. Horne (13.4 ppg) is the leading scorer and the team's best shooter. The other player averaging double figures is Marcus Bagley (10 ppg, 4 rpg) but he has been out since Nov. 15 with a knee injury. Offense has been the biggest issue for the Sun Devils who rank 329th out of 350 Division I teams in field goal percentage (39.37) and 313th in scoring offense (64.2 ppg). The defense however has been reliable thus far. ASU is holding its foes to 66.8 ppg, 142nd overall.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO