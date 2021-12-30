After Rittenhouse spotlight dims, Antioch officials moving on to business as usual in 2022

Headquarter Honda-Clermont has been celebrating the holiday season with the entire South Lake community, its staff and as many charitable organizations as possible. Headquarter Honda and Headquarter Mazda recently donated a bountiful array of new toys, art supplies, computers, tablets, blue tooth devices, table games, art kits, bicycles, socks, sweaters and clothes to the Charities Across South Lake Christmas Toy Drive and to the annual Marines’ Toys For Tots projects. Gayle Tomasini noted, “With collective support from our owner, staff, vendors, police and their other dealerships — over $11,000 was set aside to help deserving families this year.” These gifts were piled high for young children, teens and families in need. The Clermont Police, the area Marines and other organizations helped. To best support local businesses, these gifts were all purchased locally at Aldi’s, Hobby Lobby, Ollie’s, Big Lots, Target and more.

CLERMONT, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO