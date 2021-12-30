ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

After Rittenhouse spotlight dims, Antioch officials moving on to business as usual in 2022

By Yadira Sanchez Olson Lake County News-Sun
Kilgore News Herald
 4 days ago

Scott Gartner became mayor of Antioch at a time when the village was under a national spotlight brought on by actions from then resident Kyle Rittenhouse. While Gartner was not yet mayor when Rittenhouse, then 17, fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz with an AR-15-style rifle...

www.kilgorenewsherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Slate Belt meeting on 725-acre business park plan moved after official contracts COVID

A Slate Belt municipal meeting has been moved to a larger venue as part of a protocol after a township supervisor tested positive for COVID-19. Upper Mount Bethel Township’s supervisors’ meeting for 7 p.m. Monday has been moved to the Upper Mount Bethel Fire Hall at 2341 N. Delaware Dr. to accommodate additional seating and provide more space between attendees.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Alliance Review

Home demo work kicks off in Alliance

The City of Alliance has started work to demolish five condemned structures in the city.  One of the homes, at 503 E. Columbia St., was the site of an arson fire in August 2020. On Aug. 12, 2020, city Fire Inspector Guy Aumend told the Review that the home was "a total loss.” ...
ALLIANCE, OH
Westword

Small Business Spotlight: Urban Sanctuary Honors Its Place in Five Points

With a rich and layered history, Five Points is a place that both visitors and locals should spend some time learning more about. The neighborhood has seen shifts in demographics since it became a streetcar suburb in the 1870s and 1880s, always in response to social and political changes that it continues to see today. Known as the “Harlem of the West,” it was a frequent stop for jazz greats like Billie Holiday, Louis Armstrong and Miles Davis, who played clubs like the Rossonian. It also became its own self-sustaining community made up of predominantly Black-owned small businesses.
DENVER, CO
sltablet.com

Business Spotlight Shines On Clermont Headquarter Honda

Headquarter Honda-Clermont has been celebrating the holiday season with the entire South Lake community, its staff and as many charitable organizations as possible. Headquarter Honda and Headquarter Mazda recently donated a bountiful array of new toys, art supplies, computers, tablets, blue tooth devices, table games, art kits, bicycles, socks, sweaters and clothes to the Charities Across South Lake Christmas Toy Drive and to the annual Marines’ Toys For Tots projects. Gayle Tomasini noted, “With collective support from our owner, staff, vendors, police and their other dealerships — over $11,000 was set aside to help deserving families this year.” These gifts were piled high for young children, teens and families in need. The Clermont Police, the area Marines and other organizations helped. To best support local businesses, these gifts were all purchased locally at Aldi’s, Hobby Lobby, Ollie’s, Big Lots, Target and more.
CLERMONT, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy